9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $30.00 $26.4K 89.7K 10.3K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $320.00 $481.4K 1.8K 3.4K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $60.00 $71.1K 11.6K 1.2K TME PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $15.00 $55.5K 13.4K 929 BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $102.00 $39.8K 660 905 DISCA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $151.4K 488 805 VIAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $60.00 $42.1K 5.4K 695 EA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $130.00 $329.0K 1.8K 600 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $220.00 $351.0K 1.7K 339

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 676 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 89712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $481.4K, with a price of $2040.0 per contract. There were 1855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3469 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.1K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 11654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TME (NYSE:TME), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 13428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISCA (NASDAQ:DISCA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 611 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 297 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 121 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 619 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 5426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EA (NASDAQ:EA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 247 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $329.0K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 1870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $351.0K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 1721 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.