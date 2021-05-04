9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $37.50 $47.2K 3.2K 4.7K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/07/21 $26.50 $29.5K 409 2.8K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $57.50 $174.9K 24.0K 2.3K TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $220.00 $88.5K 7.2K 1.2K WW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/07/21 $28.00 $32.6K 72 1.0K QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $40.00 $28.2K 1.3K 607 HOME CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $30.00 $34.1K 931 322 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $72.50 $40.5K 3.4K 301 GPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $34.00 $43.4K 110 0

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 3210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4710 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $26.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1411 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.9K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 24024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT (NYSE:TGT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 295 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.5K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 7251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WW (NASDAQ:WW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 407 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 14, 2021. Parties traded 377 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 1363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOME (NYSE:HOME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 17 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 931 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 3494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPS (NYSE:GPS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 241 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.