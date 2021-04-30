8 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TME PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $16.00 $504.0K 12.0K 4.8K HUYA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $66.2K 4.4K 1.6K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $11.00 $25.0K 10.9K 1.4K VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/04/21 $59.00 $34.9K 249 836 CMCSA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/04/21 $56.50 $61.2K 2 557 DISH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $123.7K 7.1K 225 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/14/21 $74.00 $94.0K 93 200 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $480.00 $150.7K 3.3K 155

• Regarding TME (NYSE:TME), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $504.0K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 12023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUYA (NYSE:HUYA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 266 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 301 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.2K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 4479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 258 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 10904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ (NYSE:VZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 799 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 557 contract(s) at a $56.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DISH (NASDAQ:DISH), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 266 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.7K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 7195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.7K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 3375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.