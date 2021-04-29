7 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $290.0K 46.4K 4.8K BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/28/21 $44.00 $41.8K 2.7K 3.1K APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $55.00 $33.4K 18 2.6K KEY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $20.00 $42.0K 1.0K 1.3K BGCP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $5.00 $27.8K 8.9K 916 TIGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $20.00 $85.4K 10.5K 726 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $165.00 $247.5K 6.3K 704

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 267 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $290.0K, with a price of $1165.0 per contract. There were 46460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2092 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 2700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APO (NYSE:APO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 209 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KEY (NYSE:KEY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BGCP (NASDAQ:BGCP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 8961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 916 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TIGR (NASDAQ:TIGR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.4K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 10563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 267 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $247.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 6340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.