7 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $26.00 $30.4K 4.2K 6.6K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $96.0K 4.4K 3.6K SPCE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $22.50 $520.0K 172 3.2K MAXR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $35.00 $298.7K 358 925 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $34.5K 15.9K 833 SPR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $520.0K 8 500 UPS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $185.00 $159.4K 9.0K 467

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 4251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 640 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 4495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1600 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $520.0K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAXR (NYSE:MAXR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 907 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $298.7K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 238 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 15941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPR (NYSE:SPR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 640 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $520.0K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 302 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.4K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 9009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.