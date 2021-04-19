 Skip to main content

Market Overview

7 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 2:35pm
This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CLOV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $10.00 $62.1K 61.1K 60.0K
BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $67.00 $92.3K 2.0K 1.5K
ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $115.00 $71.1K 15.0K 1.1K
JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $170.00 $40.0K 12.3K 1.1K
PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $37.50 $28.7K 2.6K 358
GILD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $57.50 $72.0K 1.1K 312
CVAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $640.0K 1 0

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For CLOV (NASDAQ:CLOV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 61147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1317 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.3K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 2022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.1K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 15018 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 12361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 2631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 214 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 312 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 1182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVAC (NASDAQ:CVAC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 277 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $640.0K, with a price of $3200.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

 

