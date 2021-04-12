8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VIAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $44.00 $95.2K 14.2K 10.0K BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $215.00 $163.3K 2.7K 2.9K TME PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $18.00 $276.7K 5.6K 2.5K SKLZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $14.00 $70.0K 19 1.7K SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $200.00 $468.0K 6.8K 1.4K PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $70.00 $164.3K 3.3K 650 ATVI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $341.0K 649 275 TRIP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $102.7K 127 231

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 2722 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.2K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 14234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 311 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.3K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 2764 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TME (NYSE:TME), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 2250 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $276.7K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 5653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 1750 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1300 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $468.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 6855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 561 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.3K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 3303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 284 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 275 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $341.0K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TRIP (NASDAQ:TRIP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 284 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 231 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.7K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.