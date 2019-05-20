On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested an options strategy for investors with a long position in Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER).

He wants to exploit high implied volatility in the name and sell calls against a long stock position. Specifically, he wants to sell the July 43 call for $3.50. With the sale of the call, he limits the selling price to $46.50, but he gets downside protection of 8.35 percent.

