Mike Khouw's Uber Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2019 7:52am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested an options strategy for investors with a long position in Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER).

He wants to exploit high implied volatility in the name and sell calls against a long stock position. Specifically, he wants to sell the July 43 call for $3.50. With the sale of the call, he limits the selling price to $46.50, but he gets downside protection of 8.35 percent.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

