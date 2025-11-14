Gold Tumbles Over 2%; Cidara Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling around 200 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.44% to 47,249.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.59% to 23,004.91. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.27% to 6,755.73.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares rose by 0.1% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, communication services stocks fell by 1%.

Top Headline

Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) fell more than 2% on Friday after the company reported results for the fourth quarter.

The company reported quarterly losses of 47 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 42 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $334.100 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $422.094 million.

Equities Trading UP



Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares shot up 105% to $217.18 after Merck agreed to acquire the company for $221.50 per share in a $9.2 billion cash deal.

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) got a boost, surging 28% to $38.50. The company announced a $200 million equity offering.

Amaze Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMZE) shares were also up, gaining 61% to $0.61 after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

TSS Inc (NASDAQ:TSSI) shares dropped 41% to $9.05 after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in third-quarter financial results.

Shares of Gauzy Ltd (NASDAQ:GAUZ) were down 30% to $2.81. Gauzy disclosed that it will not be releasing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Nov. 14 as previously planned.

enVVeno Medical Corp (NASDAQ:NVNO) was down, falling 39% to $0.40 after the company received unfavorable appeal decision from the FDA for the VenoValve.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.9% to $59.81 while gold traded down 2.2% at $4,103.20.

Silver traded down 5% to $50.520 on Friday, while copper fell 1.1% to $5.0490.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 1.54%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.93%. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.57%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.34% and France's CAC 40 dipped 1.29% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dipping 1.77%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.85%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.97% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.10%.

Economics

Data on Baker Hughes oil rig count will be released today.

