Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Plunge This Quarter

As of Nov. 14, 2025, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE)

On Nov. 11, UBS analyst Alex Kramm downgraded Forge Global Holdings from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $34 to $45. The company's stock gained around 150% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $44.76.

RSI Value: 88

88 FRGE Price Action: Shares of Forge Global fell 0.7% to close at $44.11 on Thursday.

Shares of Forge Global fell 0.7% to close at $44.11 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 98.16 Momentum score.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

On Nov. 5, Heritage Insurance posted third-quarter EPS of $1.63 on sales of $195.100 million. “Our third quarter results continue to demonstrate the successful execution of our strategic initiatives and the corresponding increase in the Company’s earnings trajectory which started at the end of 2023. Over the last several years we have focused on disciplined underwriting, driving rate adequacy, and providing our insureds with quality customer service. These actions have created significant earnings power for the Company, as we delivered record in force premiums this quarter,” remarked Ernie Garateix, Heritage’s CEO. The company's stock gained around 10% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $31.10.

RSI Value: 74.9

74.9 HRTG Price Action: Shares of Heritage Insurance rose 3.4% to close at $30.84 on Thursday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock