Dow Dips Over 100 Points; US Crude Oil Inventories Surge

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.30% to 46,113.98 while the NASDAQ slipped 0.21% to 22,622.73. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.34% to 6,648.52.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Real estate shares jumped by 0.5% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, financial stocks fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP



Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares shot up 208% to $176.74. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company released topline results for the Phase 3 Essential3 program of ulixacaltamide in essential tremor (ET).

(NASDAQ:PRAX) shares shot up 208% to $176.74. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company released topline results for the Phase 3 Essential3 program of ulixacaltamide in essential tremor (ET). Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) got a boost, surging 20% to $166.65 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.

(NASDAQ:JBHT) got a boost, surging 20% to $166.65 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock. Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) shares were also up, gaining 57% to $2.07 after the company announced new preclinical data for Mira-55.

Equities Trading DOWN

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) shares dropped 88% to $0.1496 after the company reported pricing of $25 million registered direct offering.

(NASDAQ:WTO) shares dropped 88% to $0.1496 after the company reported pricing of $25 million registered direct offering. Shares of Theriva Biologics Inc (NYSE:TOVX) were down 46% to $0.4495 after the company announced a $4 million warrant inducement agreement for the immediate exercise of warrants to purchase up to 7,360,460 of common stock at a reduced exercise price of $0.54 per share.

(NYSE:TOVX) were down 46% to $0.4495 after the company announced a $4 million warrant inducement agreement for the immediate exercise of warrants to purchase up to 7,360,460 of common stock at a reduced exercise price of $0.54 per share. Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ:HYPR) was down, falling 41% to $1.3050 after the company announced the pricing of its $17.5 million public offering of 14 million shares at a price of $1.25 per share.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $58.32 while gold traded up 2.3% at $4,296.60.

Silver traded up 4.2% to $53.515 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.1% to $5.0115.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.69%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.48%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.12%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.38% and France's CAC 40 surged 1.38% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 1.27%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.09%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.10% and India's BSE Sensex rising 1.04%.

Economics

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index declined to a six-month low level of -12.8 in October from 23.2 in the previous month and missing market estimates of 10.

U.S. crude oil inventories surged by 3.524 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 10, compared to market estimates of a 0.12-million gain.

U.S. natural-gas stocks rose by 80 billion cubic feet in the week ending Oct. 10.

