How To Earn $500 A Month From Ally Financial Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 17.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share. That’s up from 95 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue is $2.11 billion, compared to $2.1 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 7, JPMorgan analyst Richard Shane maintained Ally Financial with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $45 to $42.

With the recent buzz around Ally Financial, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. As of now, Ally Financial offers an annual dividend yield of 3.02%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 30 cents per share ($1.20 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $198,500 or around 5,000 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $39,700 or around 1,000 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.20 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.20 = 5,000 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.20 = 1,000 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

ALLY Price Action: Shares of Ally Financial fell 0.6% to close at $39.70 on Wednesday.

