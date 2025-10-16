Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

As of Oct. 16, 2025, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

On Aug. 4, Cellectis posted better-than-expected quarterly results. “I am pleased to announce that Cellectis will host an Investor R&D Day in New York City on October 16, 2025. The Company’s leadership team and key opinion leaders will present the Phase 1 dataset and outline the late-stage development strategy for lasme-cel (UCART22) in r/r B-ALL and will share insights on the Company’s vision and differentiated capabilities,” said André Choulika, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Cellectis. The company's stock gained around 30% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $4.59.

RSI Value: 70.9

70.9 CLLS Price Action: Shares of Cellectis fell 1.4% to close at $4.11 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 95.03 Momentum score.

Concord Medical Services Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:CCM)

On Sept. 26, Concord Medical Services posted a H1 loss of 3 cents per share on sales of $28.005 million. Dr. Jianyu Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Concord Medical, said, “The precision of proton therapy helps prevent long-term damage to critical functional areas—including the brain, heart, and rectum—while allowing clinicians to safely escalate radiation doses to target sites to improve efficacy in refractory cancers. With minimal impact on surrounding normal tissues, patients benefit from fewer side effects and faster recovery, making proton therapy an optimal treatment option in cases where balancing efficacy and safety is critical.” The company's stock gained around 19% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $10.77.

RSI Value: 77.4

77.4 CCM Price Action: Shares of Concord Medical Services rose 14.8% to close at $6.90 on Wednesday.

