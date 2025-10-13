Gold Rises Over 3%; Tvardi Therapeutics Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 500 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 1.38% to 46,109.34 while the NASDAQ rose 2.26% to 22,705.26. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.70% to 6,663.67.

Check This Out: Top 2 Tech & Telecom Stocks That May Implode This Month

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 2.1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares fell 5% on Monday after the company reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results.

The industrial supplies distributor posted revenue of $2.133 billion, up 11.7% year over year (Y/Y), slightly exceeding the consensus estimate of $2.129 billion. Fastenal reported earnings per share of 29 cents, missing the analyst expectations of 30 cents.

Equities Trading UP



American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) shares shot up 39% to $9.35. American Battery Technology Company completed all required NEPA baseline studies for its Tonopah Flats Lithium Project, one of the largest critical mineral lithium projects in the U.S.

(NASDAQ:ABAT) shares shot up 39% to $9.35. American Battery Technology Company completed all required NEPA baseline studies for its Tonopah Flats Lithium Project, one of the largest critical mineral lithium projects in the U.S. Shares of Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STI) got a boost, surging 182% to $15.36 after the company announced the development of a next-generation Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system designed specifically for the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) data center market.

(NASDAQ:STI) got a boost, surging 182% to $15.36 after the company announced the development of a next-generation Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system designed specifically for the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) data center market. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) shares were also up, gaining 25% to $108.75 after the company announced a $5 billion partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) to implement a reimagined future for AI infrastructure.

Equities Trading DOWN

Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD) shares dropped 83% to $6.91 after the company said preliminary data from Phase 2 REVERT trial of TTI-101 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis show that the study did not meet its goals.

(NASDAQ:TVRD) shares dropped 83% to $6.91 after the company said preliminary data from Phase 2 REVERT trial of TTI-101 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis show that the study did not meet its goals. Shares of Strive Asset Management, LLC (NASDAQ:ASST) were down 37% to $0.9797.

(NASDAQ:ASST) were down 37% to $0.9797. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) was down, falling 46% to $1.0800 as the company announced early tender results and early settlement for exchange offer and consent solicitation with respect to existing convertible notes.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $59.87 while gold traded up 3.2% at $4,126.80.

Silver traded up 6.7% to $50.415 on Monday, while copper rose 5.2% to $5.1505.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.16%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.14%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.01%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.32% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.19% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 1.52%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.19% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.21%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock