Top 2 Tech & Telecom Stocks That May Implode This Month

As of Oct. 10, 2025, two stocks in the communication services could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

On Oct. 3, Conekt.ai and Globalstar announced collaboration to deliver private, public, and satellite IoT connectivity services. “This partnership represents an expansion of our go-to-market capabilities, bringing Band 53 spectrum and XCOM RAN solutions to Conekt.ai’s device orchestration platform and established customer base across IoT and enterprise markets,” said Tamer Kadous, General Manager of Globalstar Terrestrial Networks. The company's stock gained around 51% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $47.32.

RSI Value: 80.5

80.5 GSAT Price Action: Shares of Globalstar gained 3.4% to close at $47.06 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 94.95 Momentum score with Value at 2.81.

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA)

On Sept. 29, Electronic Arts agreed to be acquired in a $55 billion all-cash deal. A consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners. The investor group will buy 100% of EA, with PIF rolling over its existing 9.9% stake, in a record all-cash sponsor take-private deal. The company's stock gained around 17% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $203.75.

RSI Value: 75.3

75.3 EA Price Action: Shares of Electronic Arts rose 0.02% to close at $200.05 on Thursday.

