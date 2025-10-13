screen showing Dow Jones graph
October 13, 2025 9:55 AM 2 min read

Dow Surges 1%; Fastenal Shares Fall After Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 450 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.01% to 45,936.88 while the NASDAQ rose 1.51% to 22,539.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.27% to 6,635.73.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 2.1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares fell 5% on Monday after the company reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results.

The industrial supplies distributor posted revenue of $2.133 billion, up 11.7% year over year (Y/Y), slightly exceeding the consensus estimate of $2.129 billion. Fastenal reported earnings per share of 29 cents, missing the analyst expectations of 30 cents.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) shares shot up 160% to $4.30 after declining 13% on Friday.
  • Shares of Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STI) got a boost, surging 81% to $9.95 after the company announced the development of a next-generation Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system designed specifically for the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) data center market.
  • Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ:PMAX) shares were also up, gaining 83% to $4.72 after falling 9% on Friday.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD) shares dropped 85% to $6.26 after the company said preliminary data from Phase 2 REVERT trial of TTI-101 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis show that the study did not meet its goals.
  • Shares of Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBH) were down 63% to $0.8899.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) was down, falling 49% to $1.0250 as the company announced early tender results and early settlement for exchange offer and consent solicitation with respect to existing convertible notes.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $59.32 while gold traded up 2.7% at $4,107.90.

Silver traded up 5.7% to $50.005 on Monday, while copper rose 4.6% to $5.1195.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.1% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 1.52%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.19% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.21%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

