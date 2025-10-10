screen showing Dow Jones graph
October 10, 2025 10:23 AM 2 min read

Dow Surges 150 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Edges Lower

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.39% to 46,542.50 while the NASDAQ rose 0.29% to 23,090.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 6,752.41.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.7% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, energy stocks fell by 1%.

Top Headline

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment slipped to 55 in October from 55.1 in September and compared to market estimates of 54.2.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares shot up 170% to $22.00. The company announced a $104.5 million private placement.
  • Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) got a boost, surging 102% to $3.4750 after the company announced an agreement with Salt River Project to add five megawatt, 50 megawatt-hour battery system to the grid in Florence, Arizona.
  • Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares were also up, gaining 90% to $6.16 after falling 14% on Thursday. Safe & Green regained Nasdaq compliance.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Bollinger Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:BINI) shares dropped 58% to $0.5820 after the company announced it will move to OTC markets on October 13, 2025 and will be suspended from trading on the Nasdaq.
  • Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) were down 44% to $0.1538. Carisma Therapeutics, last month, announced it will receive a $5 million investment from Ocugen as part of a merger with Ocugen's subsidiary OrthoCelix.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIRX) was down, falling 39% to $1.4310. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings announced the pricing of $3 million registered direct offering of ordinary shares.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.4% to $60.05 while gold traded up 0.6% at $3,995.60.

Silver traded up 2.3% to $48.250 on Friday, while copper rose 0.7% to $5.1575.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.1% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 declining 1.01%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 1.73%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.94% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.40%.

Economics

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment slipped to 55 in October from 55.1 in September and compared to market estimates of 54.2.

