Nasdaq gaining
September 15, 2025 10:07 AM 3 min read

Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Tesla Shares Spike Higher

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.19% to 45,922.93 while the NASDAQ rose 0.63% to 22,280.38. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.47% to 6,615.11.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 1.7% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA rose around 6% on Monday after CEO Elon Musk purchased massive number of shares, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Musk, through the Elon Musk Revocable Trust, bought 2.57 million shares of Tesla on Friday, September 12. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from approximately $371 to $396 per share, as per a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released on Monday. This brings his indirect ownership to approximately 413 million shares.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK shares shot up 233% to $2.5035. MBody AI and Check Cap Ltd announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.
  • Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT got a boost, surging 179% to $21.09 r after the company announced the launch of a $1.25 billion SOL-backed treasury strategy with an oversubscribed PIPE offering at $6.88 per share and $10.13 warrants.
  • AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. ATCH shares were also up, gaining 117% to $0.8438. AtlasClear Holdings shares jumped 53% on Friday after the company announced its subsidiary, Wilson-Davis, reported a year-over-year increase in FY25 revenue results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. ATYR shares dropped 82% to $1.0300 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 EFZO-FIT study of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Shares of Kindly MD, Inc. NAKA were down 57% to $1.1950 after dipping 30% on Friday.
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN was down, falling 30% to $1.4867 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $63.01 while gold traded down 0.1% at $3,682.20.

Silver traded down 0.3% to $42.690 on Monday, while copper rose 0.2% to $4.6595.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.5% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.3% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.22%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.26% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.15%.

Economics

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to -8.7 in September, from 11.9 in August and versus market estimates of 5.

