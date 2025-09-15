5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 250 points during the session.

All three major U.S. equity benchmarks recorded gains last week, with the S&P 500 notching its best weekly performance since August. The Dow, meanwhile, added around 1% last week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm : JMP Securities

: JMP Securities Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Maintained a Market Outperform rating on Planet Labs PBC PL and raised the price target from $8 to $11 on Sept. 9. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Market Outperform rating on and raised the price target from $8 to $11 on Sept. 9. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 12, Planet announced the closing of private upsized offering of $460,000,000 of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2030.

Analyst: John Todaro

Analyst Firm : Needham

: Needham Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Reiterated a Buy rating on Circle Internet Group CRCL with a price target of $250 on Sept. 8. This analyst sees around 97% upside in the stock.

: Reiterated a Buy rating on with a price target of $250 on Sept. 8. This analyst sees around 97% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 9, Fireblocks and Circle announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate Stablecoin adoption for financial institutions.

Analyst: Doug Anmuth

Analyst Firm: JP Morgan

JP Morgan Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Chewy, Inc . CHWY and cut the price target from $47 to $45 on Sept. 11. This analyst expects around 29% surge in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on . and cut the price target from $47 to $45 on Sept. 11. This analyst expects around 29% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 10, the company posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, beating the consensus of 14 cents and the management guidance of 30-35 cents..

Analyst: Yi Fu Lee

Analyst Firm: Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Reiterated an Overweight rating on Coursera, Inc . COUR with a price target of $13 on Sept. 11. This analyst expects around 18% gain in the stock.

Reiterated an Overweight rating on . with a price target of $13 on Sept. 11. This analyst expects around 18% gain in the stock. Recent News: On July 24, Coursera posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Analyst: Patrick Moley

Analyst Firm : Piper Sandler

: Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, Inc . HOOD with a price target of $120 on Sept. 10. This analyst expects 4% growth in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on . with a price target of $120 on Sept. 10. This analyst expects 4% growth in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 11, Robinhood reported select August operating data. Funded Customers at the end of August were 26.7 million, down approximately 10,000 from July 2025 and up approximately 2.4 million year-over-year.

