Crude,Oil,Pump,Jack,At,Oilfield,On,Sunset,Backround.,Fossil
August 26, 2025 12:16 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Down 2%; US Durable Goods Orders Decline In July

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.2% on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.02% to 45,272.64 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 21,495.64. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.10% to 6,446.08.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrials shares jumped by 0.6% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

U.S. durable goods orders declined by 2.8% from the previous month to $302.8 billion in July compared to a revised 9.4% plunge in June.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR shares shot up 105% to $1.9299 after the company announced that the FDA granted Fast Track designation to stenoparib.
  • Shares of EchoStar Corporation SATS got a boost, surging 78% to $53.17 after the company announced it will sell 3.45 GHz and 600 MHz spectrum licenses for $23 billion.
  • Domo, Inc. DOMO shares were also up, gaining 17% to $16.25 after TD Cowen upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $13 to $21.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • ESSA Pharma Inc. EPIX shares dropped 67% to $0.2593 after the company announced an $80 million capital distribution was paid.
  • Shares of Femasys Inc. FEMY were down 36% to $0.3304 after the company announced an $8 million underwritten public offering.
  • ECARX Holdings Inc. ECX was down, falling 9% to $1.5350 after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in second-quarter financial results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.1% to $63.46 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,422.10.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $38.555 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.2% to $4.5410.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.69%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.73%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.64%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.19% and France's CAC 40 fell 1.51% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.97%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 1.18%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.39% and India's BSE Sensex falling 1.04%.

Economics

  • The S&P Case-Schiller Home Price Index increased 2.1% year-over-year in June following a 2.8% gain in the previous month.
  • The FHFA house price index declined by 0.2% in June.

