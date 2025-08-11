Gold Down Over 2%; Monday.com Shares Tumble After Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index declining around 0.1% on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.05% to 44,154.99 while the NASDAQ rose 0.37% to 21,530.26. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.21% to 6,402.84.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped by 0.5% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, utilities stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Monday.com MNDY shares dipped around 27% on Monday after it posted second-quarter results.

The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 27% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $299.01 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $293.54 million. The project management software company's adjusted EPS of $1.09 beat the analyst consensus estimate of 86 cents.

Monday.com expects fiscal third-quarter 2025 revenue of $311.00 million-$313.00 million against the analyst consensus estimate of $312.95 million and an adjusted operating margin of 11%-12%.

Equities Trading UP



Equillium, Inc. EQ shares shot up 115% to $1.0650 after the company announced up to $50 million in financing through a securities purchase agreement with investors to advance EQ504.

Shares of TEGNA Inc. TGNA got a boost, surging 29% to $19.67 following a report indicating Nexstar is in talks to acquire the company.

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI shares were also up, gaining 63% to $15.08 after Western Union announced plans to acquire Intermex for $500 million. Intermex also posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Equities Trading DOWN

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI shares dropped 25% to $5.29 as the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Monday.

Shares of Thumzup Media Corporation TZUP were down 34% to $10.25 after the company announced the pricing of $50 million confidentially marketed public offering at $10 per share.

Safety Shot, Inc. SHOT was down, falling 44% to $0.6388 after the company announced a strategic alliance with the BONK founding contributors to deeply integrate the Company with the BONK ecosystem.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $64.19 while gold traded down 2.3% at $3,408.70.

Silver traded down 1.5% to $37.975 on Monday, while copper fell 0.2% to $4.4620.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.13%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.22%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.34%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.48% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.45% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.19%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.34% and India's BSE Sensex surging 0.93%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

