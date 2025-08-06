Nasdaq Surges 1%; Uber Sales Top Estimates

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Wednesday.
The Dow traded up 0.30% to 44,242.05 while the NASDAQ gained 1.03% to 21,132.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.72% to 6,344.65.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer staples shares jumped by 1.3% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, health care stocks fell by 0.8%.
Top Headline
Uber Technologies UBER reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter 2025 results on Wednesday.
The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $12.65 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $12.46 billion.
Uber reported adjusted EPS of 63 cents, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents.
Equities Trading UP
- Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB shares shot up 31% to $176.52 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.
- Shares of Ainos, Inc. AIMD got a boost, surging 54% to $3.58 after the company announced it secured a three-year subscription.
- LivePerson, Inc. LPSN shares were also up, gaining 38% to $1.2250 after the company announced it expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to integrate its AI capabilities directly into the LivePerson Connected Experience Platform.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Fractyl Health, Inc. GUTS shares dropped 47% to $0.9997 after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Shares of LifeMD, Inc. LFMD were down 43% to $6.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales and issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH was down, falling 33% to $48.73 after the company lowered FY2025 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $65.06 while gold traded down 0.1% at $3,432.10.
Silver traded up 0.3% to $37.93 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.4% to $4.4020.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.17%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.76%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.30%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.13% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.05% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.60%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.03%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.45% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.21%.
Economics
- The volume of mortgage applications in the US increased by 3.1% from the previous week during the final week of July, compared to a 3.8% decline from the prior period.
- Crude oil inventories in the U.S. declined by 3.029 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 1, compared to market estimates of a 1.1 million decline.
