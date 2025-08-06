August 6, 2025 8:33 AM 3 min read

AMD To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Oppenheimer raised Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR price target from $56 to $63. Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained an Outperform rating. Frontdoor shares closed at $56.16 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS slashed the price target for Gartner, Inc. IT from $480 to $270. UBS analyst Joshua Chan downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Wayfair shares closed at $243.93 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham raised Toast, Inc. TOST price target from $50 to $60. Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating. Toast shares closed at $47.71 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF from $18 to $10. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. Cardiff Oncology shares closed at $2.57 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods slashed the price target for Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR from $110 to $100. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained a Market Perform rating. Shift4 Payments shares closed at $86.43 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised Driven Brands Holdings Inc. DRVN price target from $17 to $23. JP Morgan analyst Christian Carlino upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Driven Brands shares settled at $17.33 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities increased Caterpillar Inc. CAT price target from $460 to $495. B of A Securities analyst Michael Feniger maintained a Buy rating. Caterpillar shares closed at $434.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark raised Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD price target from $170 to $210. Benchmark analyst Cody Acree maintained a Buy rating. AMD shares closed at $174.31 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT from $80 to $23. Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Vivid Seats shares settled at $1.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham increased Arista Networks Inc ANET price target from $130 to $155. Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating. Arista shares closed at $118.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AMD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
