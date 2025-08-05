Nasdaq Down 50 Points; ISM Services PMI Declines In July

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 50 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.12% to 44,228.65 while the NASDAQ declined 0.24% to 21,003.87. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.15% to 6,320.30.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.4% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

The ISM services PMI declined to 50.1 in July from 50.8 in the previous month, compared to estimates of 51.5.

Equities Trading UP



SolarMax Technology, Inc. SMXT shares shot up 104% to $1.9052 after the company announced a $127 million engineering, procurement, and construction agreement.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB got a boost, surging 103% to $8.52 after the company announced it will be acquired for approximately $412 million following a merger agreement with Serb Pharmaceuticals.

Ameresco, Inc. AMRC shares were also up, gaining 36% to $22.75 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

agilon health, inc. AGL shares dropped 52% to $0.8634 after the company withdrew its guidance and announced several senior leadership changes.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP were down 41% to $76.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter GAAP EPS results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock following the report.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR was down, falling 30% to $14.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $65.66 while gold traded up 0.4% at $3,438.60.

Silver traded up 1.5% to $37.900 on Monday, while copper fell 0.9% to $4.3965.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.26%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index slipped 0.01%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.21%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.50% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.01% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.64%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.68%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.96% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.38%.

Economics

The S&P Global US Services PMI increased to 55.7 in July from 52.9 in the previous month.

The US trade deficit shrank to $60.2 billion in June versus a revised $71.7 billion gap in the previous month and versus estimates of a $61.6 billion shortfall.

The RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index climbed to 50.9 in August from 48.6 in the previous month.

