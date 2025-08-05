Nasdaq Down 50 Points; ISM Services PMI Declines In July

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 50 points on Tuesday.
The Dow traded up 0.12% to 44,228.65 while the NASDAQ declined 0.24% to 21,003.87. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.15% to 6,320.30.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.4% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 1.1%.
Top Headline
The ISM services PMI declined to 50.1 in July from 50.8 in the previous month, compared to estimates of 51.5.
Equities Trading UP
- SolarMax Technology, Inc. SMXT shares shot up 104% to $1.9052 after the company announced a $127 million engineering, procurement, and construction agreement.
- Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB got a boost, surging 103% to $8.52 after the company announced it will be acquired for approximately $412 million following a merger agreement with Serb Pharmaceuticals.
- Ameresco, Inc. AMRC shares were also up, gaining 36% to $22.75 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
Equities Trading DOWN
- agilon health, inc. AGL shares dropped 52% to $0.8634 after the company withdrew its guidance and announced several senior leadership changes.
- Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP were down 41% to $76.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter GAAP EPS results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock following the report.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR was down, falling 30% to $14.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $65.66 while gold traded up 0.4% at $3,438.60.
Silver traded up 1.5% to $37.900 on Monday, while copper fell 0.9% to $4.3965.
Euro zone
European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.26%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index slipped 0.01%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.21%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.50% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.01% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.64%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.68%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.96% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.38%.
Economics
- The S&P Global US Services PMI increased to 55.7 in July from 52.9 in the previous month.
- The US trade deficit shrank to $60.2 billion in June versus a revised $71.7 billion gap in the previous month and versus estimates of a $61.6 billion shortfall.
- The RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index climbed to 50.9 in August from 48.6 in the previous month.
