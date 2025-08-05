August 5, 2025 1:48 PM 3 min read

Nasdaq Down 50 Points; ISM Services PMI Declines In July

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 50 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.12% to 44,228.65 while the NASDAQ declined 0.24% to 21,003.87. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.15% to 6,320.30.

Check This Out: This Block Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.4% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

The ISM services PMI declined to 50.1 in July from 50.8 in the previous month, compared to estimates of 51.5.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • SolarMax Technology, Inc. SMXT shares shot up 104% to $1.9052 after the company announced a $127 million engineering, procurement, and construction agreement.
  • Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB got a boost, surging 103% to $8.52 after the company announced it will be acquired for approximately $412 million following a merger agreement with Serb Pharmaceuticals.
  • Ameresco, Inc. AMRC shares were also up, gaining 36% to $22.75 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • agilon health, inc. AGL shares dropped 52% to $0.8634 after the company withdrew its guidance and announced several senior leadership changes.
  • Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP were down 41% to $76.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter GAAP EPS results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock following the report.
  • Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR was down, falling 30% to $14.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $65.66 while gold traded up 0.4% at $3,438.60.

Silver traded up 1.5% to $37.900 on Monday, while copper fell 0.9% to $4.3965.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.26%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index slipped 0.01%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.21%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.50% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.01% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.64%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.68%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.96% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.38%.

Economics

  • The S&P Global US Services PMI increased to 55.7 in July from 52.9 in the previous month.
  • The US trade deficit shrank to $60.2 billion in June versus a revised $71.7 billion gap in the previous month and versus estimates of a $61.6 billion shortfall.
  • The RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index climbed to 50.9 in August from 48.6 in the previous month.
  • The ISM Services PMI declined to 50.1 in July from 50.8 in the previous month, compared to estimates of 51.5.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AGL Logo
AGLAgilon Health Inc
$0.8822-51.4%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.47
Growth
13.58
Quality
N/A
Value
79.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMRC Logo
AMRCAmeresco Inc
$24.4446.4%
ICHR Logo
ICHRIchor Holdings Ltd
$14.15-29.7%
INSP Logo
INSPInspire Medical Systems Inc
$75.50-41.9%
SMXT Logo
SMXTSolarMax Technology Inc
$1.6779.0%
YMAB Logo
YMABY-mAbs Therapeutics Inc
$8.53103.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved