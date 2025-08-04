Dow Jumps 1%; Tyson Foods Earnings Beat Views

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 450 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 1.12% to 44,077.17 while the NASDAQ climbed 1.62% to 20,985.55. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.23% to 6,314.44.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.9% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary stocks rose by just 0.2%.

Top Headline

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised its FY2025 sales guidance.

Tyson Foods reported quarterly earnings of 91 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 88 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $13.884 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $13.536 billion.

Equities Trading UP



BT Brands, Inc. BTBD shares shot up 167% to $4.36. BT Brands is pursuing strategic initiatives, including a potential merger.

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB got a boost, surging 104% to $19.47 after the company announced a $558 million private placement.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. PBM shares were also up, gaining 74% to $4.1101 after dropping 53% on Friday. Psyence Biomedical recently announced it, along with PsyLabs, achieved a breakthrough in GMP-aligned high-purity ibogaine production.

Equities Trading DOWN

EZGO Technologies Ltd. EZGO shares dropped 32% to $0.3380 after jumping 52% on Friday.

Shares of Bollinger Innovations, Inc. BINI were down 16% to $0.0347.

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. MWYN was down, falling 31% to $0.9505 after jumping 53% on Friday.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $66.70 while gold traded up 0.8% at $3,426.10.

Silver traded up 1.3% to $37.405 on Monday, while copper rose 0.1% to $4.4370.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.90%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index surged 1.84%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.66%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.42% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.14% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.25%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.92%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.66% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.52%.

Economics

U.S. new orders for manufactured goods declined 4.8% in June versus a revised 8.3% gain in March.

