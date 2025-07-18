US Stocks Mixed; American Express Posts Upbeat Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 50 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.11% to 44,435.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.37% to 20,962.60. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.17% to 6,308.01.

Check This Out: This Chipotle Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares jumped by 0.9% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, communication services stocks dipped by 0.3%.

Top Headline

American Express Co. AXP reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 results on Friday, surpassing analyst estimates for both revenue and adjusted earnings per share.

The company reported quarterly revenue (net of interest expense) growth of 9% year-over-year to $17.86 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. Adjusted EPS also exceeded projections, coming in at $4.08 against an analyst consensus of $3.87.

Equities Trading UP



Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TELO shares shot up 143% to $2.9399 after the company announced data for its gene silencing of STAT1.

shares shot up 143% to $2.9399 after the company announced data for its gene silencing of STAT1. Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. MEIP got a boost, surging 63% to $7.34 after the company announced a $100 million private placement, with plans to use the proceeds to launch a Litecoin treasury strategy.

got a boost, surging 63% to $7.34 after the company announced a $100 million private placement, with plans to use the proceeds to launch a Litecoin treasury strategy. Blaize Holdings, Inc. BZAI shares were also up, gaining 59% to $4.8201 after announcing a $120 million agreement to deploy its hybrid AI platform in collaboration with Starshine.

Equities Trading DOWN

LQR House Inc. YHC shares dropped 62% to $2.51 after the company announced plans to integrate cryptocurrency and blockchain technology into its business model.

shares dropped 62% to $2.51 after the company announced plans to integrate cryptocurrency and blockchain technology into its business model. Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK were down 45% to $0.90 after insider trading disclosures revealed share sales by key executives. The selloff erased gains following the July 4 announcement that the company is in talks to potentially resolve a legal standoff with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the copper-gold-molybdenum Pebble project.

were down 45% to $0.90 after insider trading disclosures revealed share sales by key executives. The selloff erased gains following the July 4 announcement that the company is in talks to potentially resolve a legal standoff with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the copper-gold-molybdenum Pebble project. Draganfly Inc DPRO was down, falling 26% to $5.34 after the company announced the pricing of $25.0 million registered direct offering.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.2% to $68.35 while gold traded up 0.5% at $3,361.80.

Silver traded up 0.7% to $38.58 on Friday, while copper rose 0.7% to $5.5485.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 climbed 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 slipped 0.1% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.21%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.33%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.50% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.61%.

Economics

U.S. housing starts climbed by 4.6% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 1.321 million in June.

Building permits in the U.S. rose by 0.2% to an annualized rate of 1.397 million in June.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock