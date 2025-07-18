Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That May Explode In July

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Cousins Properties Inc CUZ

On July 14, Mizuho analyst Vikram Malhotra maintained Cousins Props with a Neutral and raised the price target from $30 to $31. The company's stock fell around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $24.02.

RSI Value: 29.8

29.8 CUZ Price Action: Shares of Cousins Properties fell 1.9% to close at $28.17 on Thursday.

Shares of Cousins Properties fell 1.9% to close at $28.17 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 52.11 Momentum score with Value at 50.16.

CubeSmart CUBE

CubeSmart will release financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 after the market close on Thursday, July 31. The company's stock fell around 3% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $34.24.

RSI Value: 29.5

29.5 NAMM Price Action: Shares of CubeSmart fell 1% to close at $40.85 on Thursday.

Shares of CubeSmart fell 1% to close at $40.85 on Thursday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in CUBE stock.

LandBridge Co LLC LB

On July 10, Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained LandBridge with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $80 to $66. The company's stock fell around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $26.98.

RSI Value: 23.5

23.5 LB Ltd Price Action: Shares of LandBridge closed at $55.91 on Thursday.

Shares of LandBridge closed at $55.91 on Thursday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in LB shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock