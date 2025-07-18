This Chipotle Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Philip Gibbs upgraded Materion Corporation MTRN from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $112 price target. Materion shares closed at $88.63 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik upgraded the rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $56 to $65. Chipotle shares closed at $53.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari upgraded Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $48 to $55. Citizens Financial shares closed at $48.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Brady Gailey upgraded Synovus Financial Corp. SNV from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $58 to $65. Synovus Financial shares closed at $53.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
