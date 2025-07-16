July 16, 2025 1:39 PM 3 min read

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Goldman Sachs Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.25% to 44,133.80 while the NASDAQ rose 0.09% to 20,696.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 6,251.54.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Morgan Stanley Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 1.2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks dipped by 0.3%.

Top Headline

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, boosted by robust gains in its global banking and trading divisions.

Net revenue rose 15% year over year to $14.58 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion, though it declined 3% from the prior quarter.

GAAP earnings came in at $10.91 per share, up from $8.62 a year ago and above the $9.48 consensus. First-half EPS rose to $25.07 from $20.21 a year earlier.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Aptorum Group Limited APM shares shot up 256% to $3.45 after the company announced it entered into an all-stock merger agreement with DiamiR. DiamiR Biosciences will retain its name and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aptorum Group.
  • Shares of Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE got a boost, surging 121% to $15.25 after the company announced it secured a U.S. patent for an extracorporeal blood filtering machine and methods.
  • Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI shares were also up, gaining 30% to $16.59 after the company unveiled the industry’s largest multi-chip quantum computer.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH shares dropped 28% to $0.5481 after the company announced the pricing of $5 million public offering.
  • Shares of ASML Holding N.V. ASML were down 9% to $748.09 after the company expressed concerns over its 2026 growth prospects.
  • Onconetix, Inc. ONCO was down, falling 22% to $3.5150. Onconetix and Ocuvex Therapeutics announced execution of definitive merger agreement.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $66.18 while gold traded up 0.7% at $3,358.70.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $38.085 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.9% to $5.53.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.57%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.08%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.13%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.21% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.57% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.04%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.29%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.04% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.08%.

Economics

  • U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 3.859 million barrels in the week ended July 11.
  • U.S. industrial production increased by 0.3% in June, topping market estimates of a 0.1% rise.
  • U.S. producer prices came in unchanged in June from May, compared to a revised 0.3% gain in the previous period.

Photo via Shutterstock

