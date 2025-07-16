Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Goldman Sachs Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.25% to 44,133.80 while the NASDAQ rose 0.09% to 20,696.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 6,251.54.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped by 1.2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks dipped by 0.3%.

Top Headline

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, boosted by robust gains in its global banking and trading divisions.

Net revenue rose 15% year over year to $14.58 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion, though it declined 3% from the prior quarter.

GAAP earnings came in at $10.91 per share, up from $8.62 a year ago and above the $9.48 consensus. First-half EPS rose to $25.07 from $20.21 a year earlier.

Equities Trading UP



Aptorum Group Limited APM shares shot up 256% to $3.45 after the company announced it entered into an all-stock merger agreement with DiamiR. DiamiR Biosciences will retain its name and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aptorum Group.

Shares of Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE got a boost, surging 121% to $15.25 after the company announced it secured a U.S. patent for an extracorporeal blood filtering machine and methods.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI shares were also up, gaining 30% to $16.59 after the company unveiled the industry's largest multi-chip quantum computer.

Equities Trading DOWN

Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH shares dropped 28% to $0.5481 after the company announced the pricing of $5 million public offering.

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. ASML were down 9% to $748.09 after the company expressed concerns over its 2026 growth prospects.

Onconetix, Inc. ONCO was down, falling 22% to $3.5150. Onconetix and Ocuvex Therapeutics announced execution of definitive merger agreement.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $66.18 while gold traded up 0.7% at $3,358.70.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $38.085 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.9% to $5.53.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.57%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.08%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.13%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.21% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.57% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.04%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.29%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.04% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.08%.

Economics

U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 3.859 million barrels in the week ended July 11.

U.S. industrial production increased by 0.3% in June, topping market estimates of a 0.1% rise.

U.S. producer prices came in unchanged in June from May, compared to a revised 0.3% gain in the previous period.

