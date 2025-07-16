Nvidia To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Mizuho raised Medtronic plc MDT price target from $98 to $100. Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone maintained an Outperform rating. Medtronic shares closed at $89.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan increased the price target for Roblox Corporation RBLX from $120 to $125. JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter maintained an Overweight rating. Roblox shares closed at $112.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised Abbott Laboratories ABT price target from $130 to $140. Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Neutral rating. Abbott shares closed at $131.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen boosted the price target for Citigroup Inc. C from $85 to $95. TD Cowen analyst Steven Alexopoulos maintained a Hold rating. Citigroup shares closed at $90.72 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho boosted the price target for NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $185 to $192. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating. Nvidia shares closed at $170.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC price target from $15 to $27. Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina maintained a Buy rating. Ramaco Resources shares settled at $21.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK price target from $95 to $101. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Overweight rating. Bank of New York Mellon shares closed at $95.16 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney Corporation HWC price target from $63 to $64. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Catherine Mealor maintained a Market Perform rating. Hancock Whitney shares closed at $58.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Wells Fargo & Company WFC from $92 to $91. Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Buy rating. Wells Fargo shares settled at $78.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity increased Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $825 to $850. Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating. Meta shares closed at $710.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABTAbbott Laboratories
$131.49-%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.66
Growth
99.12
Quality
62.60
Value
46.09
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm