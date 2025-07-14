July 14, 2025 1:09 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Moves Lower; Daré Bioscience Shares Jump

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.4% on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.05% to 44,393.18 while the NASDAQ gained 0.35% to 20,657.48. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.11% to 6,266.78.

Check This Out: Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Could Blast Off In July

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares jumped by 0.4% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks dipped by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Fastenal Company FAST reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

Fastenal reported quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 28 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.08 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.07 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares shot up 157% to $13.32 after the company announced a newly formed entity through a business combination with Rorschach to launch a Crypto treasury reserve strategy.
  • Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. DARE got a boost, surging 141% to $6.05 after the company announced interim safety and efficacy results from its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the contraceptive effectiveness, safety and acceptability of Ovaprene.
  • Veritex Holdings, Inc. VBTX shares were also up, gaining 20% to $32.97 after announcing that Huntington Bancshares will acquire them for $1.9 billion.

Equities Trading DOWN

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. RYET shares dropped 59% to $8.27.
  • Shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. UMAC were down 16% to $10.14 after the company announced a $48.5 million registered direct offering.
  • Diginex Limited DGNX was down, falling 13% to $58.00 after the company reported FY25 financial results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.6% to $67.34 while gold traded down 0.1% at $3,362.80.

Silver traded up 0.4% to $39.100 on Monday, while copper fell 2% to $5.4910.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 dipped 0.26%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.05%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.41%, Germany's DAX 40 dipped 0.79% and France's CAC 40 declined 0.48% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.28%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.26%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.27% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.30%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
DARE Logo
DAREDare Bioscience Inc
$4.1665.2%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
15.20
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
1.27
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DGNX Logo
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$59.06-11.2%
FAST Logo
FASTFastenal Co
$44.172.08%
RYET Logo
RYETRuanyun Edai Technology Inc
$3.05-84.9%
SONN Logo
SONNSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc
$8.4262.9%
UMAC Logo
UMACUnusual Machines Inc
$10.49-13.5%
VBTX Logo
VBTXVeritex Holdings Inc
$32.7419.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved