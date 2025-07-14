Crude Oil Moves Lower; Daré Bioscience Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.4% on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.05% to 44,393.18 while the NASDAQ gained 0.35% to 20,657.48. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.11% to 6,266.78.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares jumped by 0.4% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks dipped by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Fastenal Company FAST reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

Fastenal reported quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 28 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.08 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.07 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares shot up 157% to $13.32 after the company announced a newly formed entity through a business combination with Rorschach to launch a Crypto treasury reserve strategy.

shares shot up 157% to $13.32 after the company announced a newly formed entity through a business combination with Rorschach to launch a Crypto treasury reserve strategy. Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. DARE got a boost, surging 141% to $6.05 after the company announced interim safety and efficacy results from its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the contraceptive effectiveness, safety and acceptability of Ovaprene.

got a boost, surging 141% to $6.05 after the company announced interim safety and efficacy results from its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the contraceptive effectiveness, safety and acceptability of Ovaprene. Veritex Holdings, Inc. VBTX shares were also up, gaining 20% to $32.97 after announcing that Huntington Bancshares will acquire them for $1.9 billion.

Equities Trading DOWN

Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. RYET shares dropped 59% to $8.27.

shares dropped 59% to $8.27. Shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. UMAC were down 16% to $10.14 after the company announced a $48.5 million registered direct offering.

were down 16% to $10.14 after the company announced a $48.5 million registered direct offering. Diginex Limited DGNX was down, falling 13% to $58.00 after the company reported FY25 financial results.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.6% to $67.34 while gold traded down 0.1% at $3,362.80.

Silver traded up 0.4% to $39.100 on Monday, while copper fell 2% to $5.4910.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 dipped 0.26%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.05%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.41%, Germany's DAX 40 dipped 0.79% and France's CAC 40 declined 0.48% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.28%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.26%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.27% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.30%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

