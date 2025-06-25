Asia Up, Europe Markets Slip, Dollar Under Pressure On Increased Risk Appetite - Global Markets Today While US Slept

- Crude Oil WTI traded higher by 1.27% at $65.19/bbl, and Brent was up 1.12% at $66.92/bbl.
- The U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.12% to 98.10, USD/JPY was up 0.50% to 145.66, and USD/AUD slid 0.08% to 1.5398.
- Get access to the leaderboards pointing to tomorrow’s biggest stock movers.
On Tuesday, June 24, U.S. markets closed higher as investors responded positively to a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and awaited signals from the Federal Reserve. The Nasdaq 100 reached a record close, and the S&P 500 neared its previous peak.
Tech shares led the rally, while energy stocks slipped on lower oil prices. Fed Chair Powell emphasized a cautious approach to rate cuts, with weakening consumer confidence adding to expectations for future easing.
In economic data, the U.S. current account deficit jumped 44% to $450.2 billion in Q1, above the prior $312 billion and slightly above forecasts. Meanwhile, home price growth slowed, with the S&P Case-Shiller Index rising 3.4% in April, down from 4.1% in March.
Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher on Tuesday, led by tech, communication services, and financials. Energy stocks declined, bucking the trend.
The Dow rose 1.19% to 43,089.02, the S&P 500 was up 1.11% to 6,092.18, and the Nasdaq gained 1.43% to 19,912.53.
Asia Markets Today
On Wednesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.40% higher at 38,946.00, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.04% at 8,559.20, led by gains in the Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Utilities sectors.
India’s Nifty 50 was up 0.80% at 25,244.05, and the Nifty 500 gained 0.79% to 23,295.80.
China’s Shanghai Composite was up 1.01% at 3,455.97, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 1.44% to 3,960.07.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 1.23% higher at 24,474.67.
Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET
The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.13%.
Germany’s DAX index declined 0.33%.
France’s CAC 40 slid 0.06%.
U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.01%.
Commodities at 05:45 AM ET
Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 1.27% at $65.19/bbl, and Brent was up 1.12% at $66.92/bbl.
Oil prices rose over 1% as U.S. demand remained firm, and a fragile ceasefire eased supply fears. Expectations of Fed rate cuts also supported the market’s demand outlook.
Natural gas fell 0.03% to $3.654.
Gold traded higher by 0.11% to $3,337.12, Silver slid 0.21% to $35.658, and Copper gained 0.24% to $4.8840.
Gold prices inched higher Wednesday as a weaker dollar offered support, offsetting pressure from easing geopolitical tensions after the Israel-Iran ceasefire. Other metals also rose slightly on a softer dollar.
U.S. Futures
At 05:45 AM ET, the Dow Jones futures fell 0.07%, the S&P 500 declined 0.02%, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 0.06%.
Forex
At 05:45 AM ET, the U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.12% to 98.10, USD/JPY was up 0.50% to 145.66, and USD/AUD slid 0.08% to 1.5398.
The dollar hovered near a four-year low against the euro as easing oil prices and a shaky Middle East truce reduced inflation fears, boosting rate-cut hopes and risk appetite.
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.