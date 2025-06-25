June 25, 2025 6:09 AM 2 min read

Asia Up, Europe Markets Slip, Dollar Under Pressure On Increased Risk Appetite - Global Markets Today While US Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On Tuesday, June 24, U.S. markets closed higher as investors responded positively to a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and awaited signals from the Federal Reserve. The Nasdaq 100 reached a record close, and the S&P 500 neared its previous peak.

Tech shares led the rally, while energy stocks slipped on lower oil prices. Fed Chair Powell emphasized a cautious approach to rate cuts, with weakening consumer confidence adding to expectations for future easing.

In economic data, the U.S. current account deficit jumped 44% to $450.2 billion in Q1, above the prior $312 billion and slightly above forecasts. Meanwhile, home price growth slowed, with the S&P Case-Shiller Index rising 3.4% in April, down from 4.1% in March.

Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher on Tuesday, led by tech, communication services, and financials. Energy stocks declined, bucking the trend.

The Dow rose 1.19% to 43,089.02, the S&P 500 was up 1.11% to 6,092.18, and the Nasdaq gained 1.43% to 19,912.53.

Asia Markets Today

On Wednesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.40% higher at 38,946.00, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.04% at 8,559.20, led by gains in the Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Utilities sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 was up 0.80% at 25,244.05, and the Nifty 500 gained 0.79% to 23,295.80.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 1.01% at 3,455.97, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 1.44% to 3,960.07.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 1.23% higher at 24,474.67.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.13%.

Germany’s DAX index declined 0.33%.

France’s CAC 40 slid 0.06%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.01%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 1.27% at $65.19/bbl, and Brent was up 1.12% at $66.92/bbl.

Oil prices rose over 1% as U.S. demand remained firm, and a fragile ceasefire eased supply fears. Expectations of Fed rate cuts also supported the market’s demand outlook.

Natural gas fell 0.03% to $3.654.

Gold traded higher by 0.11% to $3,337.12, Silver slid 0.21% to $35.658, and Copper gained 0.24% to $4.8840.

Gold prices inched higher Wednesday as a weaker dollar offered support, offsetting pressure from easing geopolitical tensions after the Israel-Iran ceasefire. Other metals also rose slightly on a softer dollar.

U.S. Futures

At 05:45 AM ET, the Dow Jones futures fell 0.07%, the S&P 500 declined 0.02%, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 0.06%.

Forex

At 05:45 AM ET, the U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.12% to 98.10, USD/JPY was up 0.50% to 145.66, and USD/AUD slid 0.08% to 1.5398.

The dollar hovered near a four-year low against the euro as easing oil prices and a shaky Middle East truce reduced inflation fears, boosting rate-cut hopes and risk appetite.

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ADIV Logo
ADIVSmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF
$15.89-9.87%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
76.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASHR Logo
ASHRXtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
Not Available-%
BBEU Logo
BBEUJPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
$66.930.47%
BOIL Logo
BOILProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
Not Available-%
CQQQ Logo
CQQQInvesco China Technology ETF
$43.80-0.14%
DBC Logo
DBCInvesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
$21.86-%
EEM Logo
EEMiShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
$47.980.13%
EEMA Logo
EEMAiShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
$81.14-1.55%
EWU Logo
EWUiShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
$39.40-0.03%
EZU Logo
EZUiShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
$58.50-0.10%
FLAX Logo
FLAXFranklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF
$25.87-%
FXA Logo
FXAInvesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
$64.36-%
FXB Logo
FXBInvesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
$129.06-1.65%
FXC Logo
FXCInvesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
$71.310.11%
FXE Logo
FXEInvesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust
Not Available-%
FXI Logo
FXIiShares China Large-Cap ETF
$37.170.19%
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$306.10-0.03%
GSG Logo
GSGiShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
$22.11-%
GXC Logo
GXCSPDR S&P China ETF
Not Available-%
IEMG Logo
IEMGiShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
Not Available-%
IEUR Logo
IEURiShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
$63.39-2.97%
IEV Logo
IEViShares Europe ETF
$62.28-0.42%
SPEM Logo
SPEMSPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
$41.86-0.81%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$606.940.03%
UNG Logo
UNGUnited States Natural Gas Fund LP
$16.18-0.43%
USDU Logo
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
$25.98-0.08%
USO Logo
USOUnited States Oil Fund
$73.310.42%
UUP Logo
UUPInvesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF
$27.15-%
VGK Logo
VGKVanguard FTSEEuropean ETF
$76.38-0.07%
VWO Logo
VWOVanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
Not Available-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved