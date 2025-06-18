Dow Surges 150 Points; Korn Ferry Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.36% to 42,366.99 while the NASDAQ rose 0.56% to 19,629.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.39% to 6,006.14.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 0.6% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

Korn Ferry KFY posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal year 2025 results.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.32, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.26. Quarterly sales of $719.83 million outpaced the Street view of $689.90 million.

Equities Trading UP



Ryde Group Ltd. RYDE shares shot up 165% to $0.4719 after the company announced it acquired a 40% stake in Atoll Discovery.

shares shot up 165% to $0.4719 after the company announced it acquired a 40% stake in Atoll Discovery. Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. APVO got a boost, surging 114% to $6.06 after the company announced clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 RAINIER trial evaluating mipletamig.

got a boost, surging 114% to $6.06 after the company announced clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 RAINIER trial evaluating mipletamig. PTL Limited PTLE shares were also up, gaining 99% to $0.3945.

Equities Trading DOWN

Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN shares dropped 37% to $4.4100. Eyenovia announced the appointment of a strategic advisor for digital asset treasury strategy and amendment of debt agreement with Avenue Capital Group.

shares dropped 37% to $4.4100. Eyenovia announced the appointment of a strategic advisor for digital asset treasury strategy and amendment of debt agreement with Avenue Capital Group. Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV were down 36% to $0.1960. Plus Therapeutics will offer 17 million shares of common stock by Lincoln Park Capital Fund.

were down 36% to $0.1960. Plus Therapeutics will offer 17 million shares of common stock by Lincoln Park Capital Fund. CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERO was down, falling 32% to $13.41.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.9% to $74.20 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,410.40.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $36.970 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.8% to $4.8455.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.5% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.90%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 1.12%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.04% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.17%.

Economics

U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 95 billion cubic feet from the previous week to 2.802 trillion cubic feet on the period ending June 13.

U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 11.473 million barrels in the week ended June 13, compared to market expectations of a 2.3 million barrel decline.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 from the previous week to 245,000 in the week ending June 14, in line with market estimates.

U.S. housing starts fell by 9.8% month-over-month to an adjusted annual rate of 1.256 million units in May.

