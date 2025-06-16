On Friday, June 13, U.S. markets ended sharply lower as escalating Iran-Israel tensions rattled global markets. Oil prices jumped on fears of supply disruption, boosting energy and defense stocks, while airlines tumbled on rising fuel concerns.

Most sectors in the S&P 500 declined, led by financials and tech. Despite positive consumer sentiment and stable inflation data, geopolitical risks weighed heavily on investor confidence and market performance.

According to economic data, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose to 60.5 in June, up from 52.2 in the prior two months and above expectations of 53.5.

While most S&P 500 sectors, including financials, tech, and materials, posted losses Friday, energy stocks closed higher against the trend. The Dow closed lower by 1.79% at 42,197.79, the S&P 500 declined 1.13% to 5,976.97, and the Nasdaq slipped 1.30% to 19,406.83.

Asia Markets Today

On Monday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 1.29% higher at 38,324.00, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.01% at 8,548.40, led by gains in the Energy, IT and Telecoms Services sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 was up 0.89% at 24,937.40, and the Nifty 500 gained 0.79% to 23,086.95.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.35% at 3,388.73, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.25% to 3,873.80.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 0.70% higher at 24,060.9

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was up 0.42%.

Germany’s DAX index gained 0.32%.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.71%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.38%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.60% at $70.86/bbl, and Brent was down 0.73% at $73.74/bbl.

Oil prices dipped Monday after a sharp surge on Friday, as Israeli-Iranian strikes over the weekend left oil facilities intact. Brent and WTI futures gave back earlier gains despite briefly rising over $4 in Asian trading.

Natural gas rose 2.90% to $3.685.

Gold traded lower by 0.61% to $3,431.70, Silver rose 0.10% to $36.393, and Copper fell 0.28% to $4.8008.

U.S. Futures

At 05:45 AM ET, the Dow Jones futures rose 0.36%, the S&P 500 gained 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 was up 0.49%.

Forex

At 05:45 AM ET, the U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.24% to 97.98, USD/JPY was up 0.01% to 144.12, and USD/AUD declined 0.42% to 1.5348.

The dollar held steady Monday amid Israel-Iran tensions and ahead of key central bank meetings, while risk currencies edged higher and oil prices eased from last week’s surge.

