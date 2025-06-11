June 11, 2025 6:25 AM 2 min read

Asia And Europe Markets Advance, Oil Hits 7-Week High - Global Markets Today While US Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On Tuesday, June 10, U.S. markets ended in the green. The S&P 500 climbed, boosted by a rally in Tesla and renewed optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.

The Nasdaq also rose, lifted by tech strength, including gains in Alphabet. The Dow Jones posted modest gains as investor sentiment improved. All three indices continued their upward momentum, supported by hopes of tariff relief and upcoming inflation data.

According to economic data, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased to 98.8 in May, up from 95.8 in April and surpassing expectations of 95.9.

Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher Tuesday, led by energy, health care, and consumer discretionary, while industrials closed lower against the broader trend.

The Dow closed higher by 0.25% at 42,866.87, the S&P 500 gained 0.55% to 6,038.81, and the Nasdaq rose 0.63% to 19,714.99.

Asia Markets Today

On Wednesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.49% higher at 38,398.00, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.06% at 8,592.10, led by gains in the A-REITs, Energy, and Resources sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 was up 0.11% at 25,131.95, and the Nifty 500 slid 0.04% to 25,131.95.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.52% at 3,402.32, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.75% to 3,894.63.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 0.84% higher at 24,366.94.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was up 0.10%.

Germany’s DAX index gained 0.01%.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.21%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.07%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 1.08% at $65.68/bbl, and Brent was up 0.90% at $67.47/bbl.

Oil prices rose near a seven-week high as U.S.-China trade talks eased demand concerns. OPEC+ plans a July output hike, but rising demand may offset supply.

Natural gas rose 1.13% to $3.573.

Gold traded higher by 0.29% to $3,353.52, Silver slid 0.56% to $36.443, and Copper fell 1.92% to $4.8057.

Gold rose as the demand for safe havens increased after a court upheld Trump’s tariffs, offsetting trade deal optimism.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow Jones futures were down 0.20%, the S&P 500 declined 0.21%, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.19%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.03% to 99.01, USD/JPY was up 0.13% to 145.06, and USD/AUD gained 0.13% to 1.5352.

The dollar’s global share declined in 2024, benefiting gold and smaller currencies like the yen and Canadian dollar, while the euro struggled due to fragmented EU financial and defense systems.

