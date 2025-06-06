Asia And Europe Markets Mixed, Dollar Rebounds Ahead Of US Jobs Data - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Thursday, June 5, U.S. markets closed lower as Tesla shares plunged amid escalating tensions between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, wiping out significant market value. Optimism from renewed U.S.-China tariff dialogue was overshadowed by weak economic data, rising jobless claims, and inflation concerns. Broader market sentiment remained cautious ahead of key labor reports and ongoing uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy.

Economic data showed that U.S. unit labor costs rose 6.6% in Q1, while nonfarm productivity declined 1.5%. The trade deficit narrowed to $61.6 billion, marking its lowest since September 2023.

Most S&P 500 sectors fell Thursday, led by consumer discretionary, materials, and staples, while communication services ended higher.

The Dow closed lower by 0.25% at 42,319.74, the S&P 500 declined 0.53% to 5,939.30, and the Nasdaq slid 0.83% to 19,298.45.

Asia Markets Today

On Friday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.49% higher at 37,740.00, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.27%, ending the session at 8,515.70, led by losses in the Gold, IT, and Healthcare sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 was up 1.01% at 25,002.45, and the Nifty 500 rose 1.01% to 23,166.20.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.04% at 3,385.36, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 declined 0.09% to 3,873.98.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 0.48% lower at 23,792.54.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.02%.

Germany’s DAX index declined 0.22%.

France’s CAC 40 fell 0.07%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.14%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.44% at $63.10/bbl, and Brent was down 0.34% at $65.13/bbl.

Oil prices dipped Friday but were set for weekly gains as renewed U.S.-China trade talks lifted demand hopes despite Saudi price cuts, supply hikes, and ongoing geopolitical risks.

Natural gas rose 1.69% to $3.739.

Gold traded higher by 0.12% to $3,379.15, Silver rose 1.24% to $36.250, and Copper fell 1.31% to $4.8683.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow Jones futures rose 0.34%, the S&P 500 gained 0.40%, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 0.41%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.23% to 98.97, USD/JPY was up 0.51% to 144.17, and USD/AUD gained 0.21% to 1.5405.

The dollar rose slightly Friday but faced a weekly loss amid weak U.S. data and trade tensions. Focus shifted to payrolls, while the euro and yen slipped on central bank signals.

