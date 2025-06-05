Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Gains, Gold Inches Toward All Time High - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Wednesday, June 4, U.S. markets closed mixed, as weak services and job data highlighted the toll of Trump’s policy uncertainty. The S&P 500 was flat, the Nasdaq edged up, and the Dow dipped.

Investors weighed trade tensions, softening policy stances, and corporate earnings. Tesla and CrowdStrike fell, while HPE and GlobalFoundries gained. Trading volume remained light.

According to the economic data, the ISM services PMI fell to 49.9 in May, missing expectations, while private businesses added just 37K jobs, down from 60K in April.

Most S&P 500 sectors rose Wednesday, led by communication services, materials, and real estate, while energy and utilities declined.

The Dow closed lower by 0.22% at 42,427.74, the S&P 500 gained 0.01% to 5,970.81, and the Nasdaq rose 0.32% to 19,460.49.

Asia Markets Today

On Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.57% lower at 37,532.50, led by losses in the Paper & Pulp, Transport and Communication sectors.

Australia’ S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.03%, ending the session at 8,538.90, led by losses in the Gold, Healthcare, and Utilities sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 was up 0.53% at 24,757.80, and the Nifty 500 rose 0.56% to 22,934.50.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.23% at 3,384.10, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 gained 0.23% to 3,877.56.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 1.07% higher at 23,906.97.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was up 0.42%.

Germany’s DAX index gained 0.44%.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.50%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.27%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.29% at $63.01/bbl, and Brent was up 0.32% at $65.07/bbl.

Oil prices steadied after a 1% drop, pressured by rising U.S. fuel stockpiles, Saudi price cuts for Asia, soft demand signals, and weak global economic data.

Natural gas slid 0.57% to $3.695.

Gold traded higher by 0.49% to $3,416.17, Silver rose 3.19% to $35.753, and Copper rose 2.29% to $4.9968.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow Jones futures rose 0.11%, S&P 500 gained 0.05%, and Nasdaq 100 was up 0.05%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.04% to 98.78, USD/JPY was up 0.24% to 143.10, and USD/AUD fell 0.33% to 1.5353.

Photo via Shutterstock