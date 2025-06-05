June 5, 2025 6:30 AM 2 min read

Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Gains, Gold Inches Toward All Time High - Global Markets Today While US Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

On Wednesday, June 4, U.S. markets closed mixed, as weak services and job data highlighted the toll of Trump’s policy uncertainty. The S&P 500 was flat, the Nasdaq edged up, and the Dow dipped.

Investors weighed trade tensions, softening policy stances, and corporate earnings. Tesla and CrowdStrike fell, while HPE and GlobalFoundries gained. Trading volume remained light.

According to the economic data, the ISM services PMI fell to 49.9 in May, missing expectations, while private businesses added just 37K jobs, down from 60K in April.

Most S&P 500 sectors rose Wednesday, led by communication services, materials, and real estate, while energy and utilities declined.

The Dow closed lower by 0.22% at 42,427.74, the S&P 500 gained 0.01% to 5,970.81, and the Nasdaq rose 0.32% to 19,460.49.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Asia Markets Today

On Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.57% lower at 37,532.50, led by losses in the Paper & Pulp, Transport and Communication sectors.

Australia’ S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.03%, ending the session at 8,538.90, led by losses in the Gold, Healthcare, and Utilities sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 was up 0.53% at 24,757.80, and the Nifty 500 rose 0.56% to 22,934.50.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.23% at 3,384.10, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 gained 0.23% to 3,877.56.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 1.07% higher at 23,906.97.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was up 0.42%.

Germany’s DAX index gained 0.44%.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.50%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.27%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.29% at $63.01/bbl, and Brent was up 0.32% at $65.07/bbl.

Oil prices steadied after a 1% drop, pressured by rising U.S. fuel stockpiles, Saudi price cuts for Asia, soft demand signals, and weak global economic data.

Natural gas slid 0.57% to $3.695.

Gold traded higher by 0.49% to $3,416.17, Silver rose 3.19% to $35.753, and Copper rose 2.29% to $4.9968.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow Jones futures rose 0.11%, S&P 500 gained 0.05%, and Nasdaq 100 was up 0.05%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.04% to 98.78, USD/JPY was up 0.24% to 143.10, and USD/AUD fell 0.33% to 1.5353.

ADIV Logo
ADIVSmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF
$15.89-6.01%

ASHR Logo
ASHRXtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
$26.910.15%
BBEU Logo
BBEUJPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
$67.63-%
BOIL Logo
BOILProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
$55.23-1.38%
CQQQ Logo
CQQQInvesco China Technology ETF
$41.84-%
DBC Logo
DBCInvesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
$21.28-0.47%
EEM Logo
EEMiShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
Not Available-%
EEMA Logo
EEMAiShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
$77.94-1.20%
EWU Logo
EWUiShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
$40.19-%
EZU Logo
EZUiShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
$59.48-%
FLAX Logo
FLAXFranklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF
Not Available-%
FXA Logo
FXAInvesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
$64.00-0.48%
FXB Logo
FXBInvesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
$130.11-0.07%
FXC Logo
FXCInvesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
$71.48-%
FXE Logo
FXEInvesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust
Not Available-%
FXI Logo
FXIiShares China Large-Cap ETF
$36.540.47%
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$312.400.48%
GSG Logo
GSGiShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
$21.64-%
GXC Logo
GXCSPDR S&P China ETF
$84.97-1.83%
IEMG Logo
IEMGiShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
$57.81-0.28%
IEUR Logo
IEURiShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
$66.29-%
IEV Logo
IEViShares Europe ETF
Not Available-%
SPEM Logo
SPEMSPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
$41.66-%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$596.910.16%
UNG Logo
UNGUnited States Natural Gas Fund LP
$16.79-0.71%
USDU Logo
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
$26.09-0.04%
USO Logo
USOUnited States Oil Fund
$69.680.49%
UUP Logo
UUPInvesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF
$27.350.11%
VGK Logo
VGKVanguard FTSEEuropean ETF
$77.630.35%
VWO Logo
VWOVanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
$48.000.19%
