Asia Markets Rise, Europe Follows; Dollar Pressured As Trade Talks In Focus - Global Markets Today While US Slept

Akanksha Bakshi
On Tuesday, June 3, U.S. markets closed higher, driven by gains in Nvidia and other chipmakers, as optimism around potential U.S. trade negotiations boosted investor sentiment. News of an upcoming Trump-Xi call eased recession concerns amid tariff uncertainty. Factory orders fell, and layoffs rose, signaling economic strain. Wells Fargo rallied on Fed relief, Dollar General jumped, while Kenvue slid on retailer destocking.

In economic data, U.S. job openings rose by 191,000 to 7.39 million in April, beating expectations of 7.10 million. Factory orders fell 3.7% to $594.6 billion after a 3.4% rise in March.

Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher on Tuesday, led by energy, materials, and tech. Communication services and real estate are closed in red.

The Dow closed higher by 0.51% at 42,519.64, the S&P 500 gained 0.58% to 5,970.37, and the Nasdaq rose 0.81% to 19,398.96.

Asia Markets Today

On Wednesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.78% higher at 37,738.00, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.89%, ending the session at 8,541.80, led by gains in the Energy, Consumer Discretionary, and Financials sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 was up 0.35% at 24,626.55, and Nifty 500 rose 0.42% to 22,805.20.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.42% at 3,376.20, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 gained 0.43% to 3,868.74.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 0.60% higher at 23,654.03.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was up 0.79%.

Germany’s DAX index gained 0.88%.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.85%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.17%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.33% at $63.62/bbl, and Brent was up 0.35% at $65.68/bbl.

Oil prices steadied as OPEC+ output concerns and Canadian wildfire disruptions balanced each other, while trade tensions and geopolitical risks continued to weigh on global economic sentiment.

Natural gas slid 0.78% to $3.692.

Gold traded higher by 0.24% to $3,385.27, Silver rose 0.12% to $34.675, and Copper was up 0.88% to $4.8765.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow Jones futures rose 0.16%, S&P 500 gained 0.21%, and Nasdaq 100 was up 0.18%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.08% to 99.17, USD/JPY was up 0.09% to 144.10, and USD/AUD fell 0.61% to 1.5441.

The dollar slipped as markets focused on Trump’s tariff talks with China and awaited key economic data, while major currencies, including the euro and sterling, gained slightly.

Photo via Shutterstock

ADIV Logo
ADIVSmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF
$15.89-5.44%

Momentum
76.68
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASHR Logo
ASHRXtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
$26.740.45%
BBEU Logo
BBEUJPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
$67.24-%
BOIL Logo
BOILProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
$55.20-2.06%
CQQQ Logo
CQQQInvesco China Technology ETF
$41.701.66%
DBC Logo
DBCInvesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
$21.500.19%
EEM Logo
EEMiShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
$46.100.30%
EEMA Logo
EEMAiShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
$77.940.14%
EWU Logo
EWUiShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
$40.250.47%
EZU Logo
EZUiShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
$59.15-%
FLAX Logo
FLAXFranklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF
$24.72-%
FXA Logo
FXAInvesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
$63.99-%
FXB Logo
FXBInvesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
$130.110.16%
FXC Logo
FXCInvesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
$71.15-0.13%
FXE Logo
FXEInvesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust
$104.92-%
FXI Logo
FXIiShares China Large-Cap ETF
$36.010.87%
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$309.710.26%
GSG Logo
GSGiShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
$21.64-0.28%
GXC Logo
GXCSPDR S&P China ETF
$84.97-%
IEMG Logo
IEMGiShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
$57.26-%
IEUR Logo
IEURiShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
$65.69-0.26%
IEV Logo
IEViShares Europe ETF
$63.750.85%
SPEM Logo
SPEMSPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
$41.15-0.29%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$597.260.20%
UNG Logo
UNGUnited States Natural Gas Fund LP
$16.73-1.36%
USDU Logo
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
$26.21-%
USO Logo
USOUnited States Oil Fund
$70.270.54%
UUP Logo
UUPInvesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF
$27.44-%
VGK Logo
VGKVanguard FTSEEuropean ETF
$76.990.18%
VWO Logo
VWOVanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
$47.23-0.43%
