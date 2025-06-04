Asia Markets Rise, Europe Follows; Dollar Pressured As Trade Talks In Focus - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Tuesday, June 3, U.S. markets closed higher, driven by gains in Nvidia and other chipmakers, as optimism around potential U.S. trade negotiations boosted investor sentiment. News of an upcoming Trump-Xi call eased recession concerns amid tariff uncertainty. Factory orders fell, and layoffs rose, signaling economic strain. Wells Fargo rallied on Fed relief, Dollar General jumped, while Kenvue slid on retailer destocking.

In economic data, U.S. job openings rose by 191,000 to 7.39 million in April, beating expectations of 7.10 million. Factory orders fell 3.7% to $594.6 billion after a 3.4% rise in March.

Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher on Tuesday, led by energy, materials, and tech. Communication services and real estate are closed in red.

The Dow closed higher by 0.51% at 42,519.64, the S&P 500 gained 0.58% to 5,970.37, and the Nasdaq rose 0.81% to 19,398.96.

Asia Markets Today

On Wednesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.78% higher at 37,738.00, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.89%, ending the session at 8,541.80, led by gains in the Energy, Consumer Discretionary, and Financials sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 was up 0.35% at 24,626.55, and Nifty 500 rose 0.42% to 22,805.20.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.42% at 3,376.20, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 gained 0.43% to 3,868.74.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 0.60% higher at 23,654.03.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was up 0.79%.

Germany’s DAX index gained 0.88%.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.85%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.17%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.33% at $63.62/bbl, and Brent was up 0.35% at $65.68/bbl.

Oil prices steadied as OPEC+ output concerns and Canadian wildfire disruptions balanced each other, while trade tensions and geopolitical risks continued to weigh on global economic sentiment.

Natural gas slid 0.78% to $3.692.

Gold traded higher by 0.24% to $3,385.27, Silver rose 0.12% to $34.675, and Copper was up 0.88% to $4.8765.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow Jones futures rose 0.16%, S&P 500 gained 0.21%, and Nasdaq 100 was up 0.18%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.08% to 99.17, USD/JPY was up 0.09% to 144.10, and USD/AUD fell 0.61% to 1.5441.

The dollar slipped as markets focused on Trump’s tariff talks with China and awaited key economic data, while major currencies, including the euro and sterling, gained slightly.

