June 3, 2025 6:18 AM 2 min read

Asia And Europe Markets Mixed Slip, Dollar Index Ticks Higher - Global Markets Today While US Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

On Monday, June 2, U.S. markets closed higher as optimism over trade talks persisted despite Trump’s plan to double steel and aluminum tariffs. China called his accusations “groundless.” Steel stocks surged while automakers fell. Nvidia and Meta gained; Tesla slipped. Manufacturing contracted for a third month. Traders anticipate Fed rate cuts, with key jobs data due Friday.

According to economic data, U.S. manufacturing activity slipped in May, with ISM PMI falling to 48.5, which is below forecasts. Construction spending also dropped 0.4% in April after a 0.8% decline in March.

Most S&P 500 sectors rose Monday, led by energy, communication services, and tech. Industrials, however, ended the day in the red.

The Dow closed higher by 0.08% at 42,305.48, the S&P 500 gained 0.41% to 5,935.94, and the Nasdaq rose 0.67% to 19,242.61.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Asia Markets Today

On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.05% lower at 37,453.50, led by losses in the Paper & Pulp, Transport, and Communication sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.63%, ending the session at 8,466.70, led by gains in the Gold, Financials, and Consumer Staples sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 was down 0.67% at 24,549.45, and the Nifty 500 slid 0.52% to 22,713.90.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.43% at 3,361.98, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 gained 0.31% to 3,852.01.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 1.53% higher at 23,512.49.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.19%.

Germany’s DAX index gained 0.13%.

France’s CAC 40 fell 0.27%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.13%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.24% at $62.68/bbl, and Brent was up 0.20% at $64.75/bbl.

Natural gas rose 0.08% to $3.697.

Gold traded lower by 0.41% to $3,383.00, Silver fell 0.75% to $34.432, and Copper was down 1.87% to $4.7677.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow Jones futures slid 0.38%, the S&P 500 declined 0.39%, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.33%.

U.S. futures slipped Tuesday as investors weighed Trump’s tariff threats, trade uncertainty with China, economic data, and inflation risks

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. dollar index gained 0.22% to 98.90, the USD/JPY rose 0.10% to 142.86, and the USD/AUD rose 0.61% to 1.5485.

The U.S. dollar edged up Tuesday but stayed near six-week lows as trade policy uncertainty and weak manufacturing data pressured the outlook.

Photo via Shutterstock

ADIV Logo
ADIVSmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF
$16.66-%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
77.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASHR Logo
ASHRXtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
$26.610.64%
BBEU Logo
BBEUJPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
$67.74-%
BOIL Logo
BOILProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
$55.32-0.90%
CQQQ Logo
CQQQInvesco China Technology ETF
$40.85-%
DBC Logo
DBCInvesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
$21.400.38%
EEM Logo
EEMiShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
$45.84-0.02%
EEMA Logo
EEMAiShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
$77.940.43%
EWU Logo
EWUiShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
$40.20-0.22%
EZU Logo
EZUiShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
$59.950.60%
FLAX Logo
FLAXFranklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF
Not Available-%
FXA Logo
FXAInvesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
$64.32-%
FXB Logo
FXBInvesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
$130.11-0.05%
FXC Logo
FXCInvesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
$71.37-%
FXE Logo
FXEInvesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust
$105.830.22%
FXI Logo
FXIiShares China Large-Cap ETF
$35.811.30%
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$309.27-0.77%
GSG Logo
GSGiShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
$21.60-%
GXC Logo
GXCSPDR S&P China ETF
$84.500.27%
IEMG Logo
IEMGiShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
$57.300.24%
IEUR Logo
IEURiShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
$67.091.01%
IEV Logo
IEViShares Europe ETF
$63.63-0.30%
SPEM Logo
SPEMSPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
$40.56-1.50%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$590.12-0.44%
UNG Logo
UNGUnited States Natural Gas Fund LP
$16.81-0.36%
USDU Logo
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
$26.090.15%
USO Logo
USOUnited States Oil Fund
$68.92-0.91%
UUP Logo
UUPInvesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF
$27.340.29%
VGK Logo
VGKVanguard FTSEEuropean ETF
$76.74-0.99%
VWO Logo
VWOVanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
$47.440.24%
