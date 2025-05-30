Asia In Red, Europe Edges Higher, Dollar Gains - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Thursday, May 29, U.S. markets closed higher, lifted by Nvidia's strong earnings despite a warning over reduced China sales due to export restrictions. A court reinstated sweeping Trump-era tariffs, though investors largely shrugged off the impact.

Salesforce slipped despite raising its outlook, while Boeing rose on increased production plans. GDP showed a modest contraction, and Best Buy tumbled on softer consumer demand.

In economic data, U.S. jobless claims rose by 14,000 to 240,000 last week, exceeding the expected 230,000. The economy shrank at a 0.2% annual rate in the first quarter, slightly better than the earlier 0.3% estimate.

Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher on Thursday, led by utilities, real estate, and health care. Communication services stocks were the only major decliners.

The Dow closed higher by 0.28% at 42,215.73, the S&P 500 gained 0.40% to 5,912.17, and the Nasdaq rose 0.39% to 19,175.87.

Asia Markets Today

On Friday, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 1.25% lower at 37,952.50, led by losses in the Paper & Pulp, Transport and Communication sectors.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.30%, ending the session at 8,434.70, led by gains in the Gold, Utilities, and Consumer Staples sectors.

India's Nifty 50 was down 0.32% at 24,755.40, and Nifty 500 slid 0.28% to 22,797.05.

China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.47% at 3,347.49, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 declined 0.48% to 3,840.23.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed the session 1.20% lower at 23,289.77.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was up 0.57%.

Germany's DAX index gained 0.386%.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.37%.

U.K.'s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.76%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.56% at $61.28/bbl, and Brent was up 0.47% at $63.66/bbl.

Natural gas rose 0.48% to $3.539.

Gold traded lower by 0.67% to $3,321.44, Silver slid 0.46% to $33.270, and Copper was up 0.10% to $4.6800.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow Jones futures slid 0.06%, the S&P 500 declined 0.12%, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.13%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.32% to 99.32, USD/JPY was down 0.13% to 144.04, and USD/AUD rose 0.39% to 1.5582.

The U.S. dollar weakened Friday as markets reacted to renewed tariff uncertainty after a court reinstated Trump's duties. Legal back-and-forth and stalled trade talks added pressure, while Asian stocks fell and investors turned cautious.

