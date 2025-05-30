May 30, 2025 7:32 AM 2 min read

Asia In Red, Europe Edges Higher, Dollar Gains - Global Markets Today While US Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On Thursday, May 29, U.S. markets closed higher, lifted by Nvidia's strong earnings despite a warning over reduced China sales due to export restrictions. A court reinstated sweeping Trump-era tariffs, though investors largely shrugged off the impact.

Salesforce slipped despite raising its outlook, while Boeing rose on increased production plans. GDP showed a modest contraction, and Best Buy tumbled on softer consumer demand.

In economic data, U.S. jobless claims rose by 14,000 to 240,000 last week, exceeding the expected 230,000. The economy shrank at a 0.2% annual rate in the first quarter, slightly better than the earlier 0.3% estimate.

Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher on Thursday, led by utilities, real estate, and health care. Communication services stocks were the only major decliners.

The Dow closed higher by 0.28% at 42,215.73, the S&P 500 gained 0.40% to 5,912.17, and the Nasdaq rose 0.39% to 19,175.87.

Asia Markets Today

  • On Friday, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 1.25% lower at 37,952.50, led by losses in the Paper & Pulp, Transport and Communication sectors.
  • Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.30%, ending the session at 8,434.70, led by gains in the Gold, Utilities, and Consumer Staples sectors.
  • India's Nifty 50 was down 0.32% at 24,755.40, and Nifty 500 slid 0.28% to 22,797.05.
  • China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.47% at 3,347.49, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 declined 0.48% to 3,840.23.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed the session 1.20% lower at 23,289.77.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

  • The European STOXX 50 index was up 0.57%.
  • Germany's DAX index gained 0.386%.
  • France's CAC 40 rose 0.37%.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.76%.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

  • Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.56% at $61.28/bbl, and Brent was up 0.47% at $63.66/bbl.
  • Natural gas rose 0.48% to $3.539.
  • Gold traded lower by 0.67% to $3,321.44, Silver slid 0.46% to $33.270, and Copper was up 0.10% to $4.6800.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow Jones futures slid 0.06%, the S&P 500 declined 0.12%, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.13%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

  • The U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.32% to 99.32, USD/JPY was down 0.13% to 144.04, and USD/AUD rose 0.39% to 1.5582.
  • The U.S. dollar weakened Friday as markets reacted to renewed tariff uncertainty after a court reinstated Trump's duties. Legal back-and-forth and stalled trade talks added pressure, while Asian stocks fell and investors turned cautious.

Related:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ADIV Logo
ADIVSmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF
$15.89-4.74%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
76.95
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASHR Logo
ASHRXtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
$26.61-0.14%
BBEU Logo
BBEUJPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
$67.250.31%
BOIL Logo
BOILProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
$50.24-0.46%
CQQQ Logo
CQQQInvesco China Technology ETF
$41.70-0.02%
DBC Logo
DBCInvesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
Not Available-%
EEM Logo
EEMiShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
Not Available-%
EEMA Logo
EEMAiShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
$77.94-%
EWU Logo
EWUiShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
$39.800.03%
EZU Logo
EZUiShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
$59.06-%
FLAX Logo
FLAXFranklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF
$24.72-%
FXA Logo
FXAInvesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
$63.80-0.15%
FXB Logo
FXBInvesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
$130.110.14%
FXC Logo
FXCInvesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
$70.75-0.11%
FXE Logo
FXEInvesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust
$104.94-0.01%
FXI Logo
FXIiShares China Large-Cap ETF
$35.49-0.36%
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$303.40-0.72%
GSG Logo
GSGiShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
$21.26-%
GXC Logo
GXCSPDR S&P China ETF
$85.11-%
IEMG Logo
IEMGiShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
$57.25-0.30%
IEUR Logo
IEURiShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
$66.070.67%
IEV Logo
IEViShares Europe ETF
$63.400.32%
SPEM Logo
SPEMSPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
$42.362.37%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$589.84-0.04%
UNG Logo
UNGUnited States Natural Gas Fund LP
$15.98-0.06%
USDU Logo
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
$26.450.90%
USO Logo
USOUnited States Oil Fund
$68.051.28%
UUP Logo
UUPInvesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF
$27.520.22%
VGK Logo
VGKVanguard FTSEEuropean ETF
$76.750.07%
VWO Logo
VWOVanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
$47.640.18%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved