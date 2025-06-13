With U.S.–China trade tensions and Middle East unrest rocking global markets, Latin America's stock exchanges – especially Brazil's Bovespa and Mexico's IPC – are hitting record highs as investors seek lower‑correlation havens. Brazil and Mexico's markets are shining as havens from Trump's tariff threats and Middle East chaos.

Here are three NYSE‑listed Latin American stocks offering compelling diversification, stable income, and macro resilience.

1. Vale SA VALE

Forward P/E Ratio: 5.66x

Dividend Yield (FWD): 14.44%

Why It's Hot: Brazil's mining titan is a commodity kingpin, fueled by iron ore and nickel demand for EVs and global infrastructure. With a dirt-cheap P/E of 5.66x – half the materials sector's 11x – Vale's a screaming value play. Its 14.44% dividend yield, backed by $7.8 billion in 2024 free cash flow, is a cash cow for income seekers. Analysts rate it Overweight, with a $14.08 consensus price target (almost 50% upside from current levels).

Why Now: Vale's global client base makes it resilient during U.S.-China trade spats, and its high yield cushions against Middle East-driven volatility.

2. Ambev SA ABEV

Forward P/E Ratio: 13.53x

Dividend Yield (FWD): 6.23%

Why It's Hot: Latin America's beer giant, Ambev, is a defensive powerhouse, brewing steady profits regardless of global chaos. Its 6.23% dividend yield and 13.53x P/E – below the consumer staples sector's 17x – offer value and income. Fourth quarter revenue hit $4.2 billion (+8.3% YoY), with 20.1% operating margins reflecting efficiency. Moreover, there’s looming revenue growth potential for 2025, driven by Brazil's growing middle class and premium brands like Brahma.

Why Now: Ambev's stable cash flows thrive in risk-off markets, making it a safer bet as trade talks falter and Iran tensions spike.

3. Cemex SAB de CV CX

Forward P/E Ratio: 10.56x

Dividend Yield (FWD): 1.21%

Why It's Hot: Mexico's cement leader, Cemex, is riding a wave of infrastructure demand in Mexico and the U.S., boosted by General Motors Co‘s GM $4 billion U.S. plant investment. Its 10.56x P/E is a bargain compared to the construction sector's 15x. After slashing debt by 20% in 2024, Cemex generated $1.1 billion in free cash flow, supporting a reinstated 1.18% TTM dividend yiekd. Trading at $6.70 on Friday with a $7.42 target (10.75% upside), Cemex is a growth-value hybrid.

Why Now: Cemex's U.S.-Mexico exposure dodges China tariffs, and its cash flow stability counters Middle East market jitters.

Why These Stocks Shine In 2025

Income and Value: Vale's 14.44% yield, Ambev's 6.23%, and Cemex's low P/E offer income and upside amid volatility.

Diversified Resilience: Vale's commodities, Ambev's staples, and Cemex's infrastructure span cyclical and defensive sectors, balancing risk.

Trade War Insulation: With minimal exposure to U.S.-China tariffs, these stocks thrive as Bovespa and IPC hit all-time highs.

With U.S.-China talks teetering and Iran-Israel tensions flaring, these Latin American stocks could just be offering diversification and value.

