Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Monday, July 17, Wall Street closed higher ahead of the busy earnings week, reflecting gains in financial and technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Monday’s session 0.22% higher at 34,585.35; the S&P 500 gained 0.39% to 4,522.79; and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.93% to close at 14,244.95.

Asian Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed today’s session at 32,493.89, higher by 0.32%, reflecting gains in the financial sector and chip-making equipment company.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.20%, ending today’s session at 7,283.80. Seven of the 11 industry sectors finished in the red. The industrial sector was among the worst-performing.

Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,197.82, down 0.37%; Shenzhen CSI 300 closed 0.32% lower at 3,854.94, pressured by concerns over weak economic growth in China.

Hang Seng index in Hong Kong slipped 2.11% and closed at 19,004.00, as investors returned after a long weekend.

Eurozone at 04:35 AM ET

The Pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.21%. The DAX index in Germany traded 0.07% higher, and the CAC 40 in France was up 0.14%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.23%.

Commodities at 04:35 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.34% at $74.33/bbl, and Brent Oil was up by 0.22% at $78.67/bbl.

Natural Gas was trading higher by 2.15% at $2.566.

Gold was trading higher by 0.43% at $1,964.80, Silver was up 0.44% to $25.133, and Copper was down 0.23% at $3.8317.

US Futures Today

U.S. Futures: Dow futures are up 0.02%, S&P 500 futures are up 0.01%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.04% at 04:35 AM ET.

US Dollar Index at 04:35 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.09% at 99.76 on Tuesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons