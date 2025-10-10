Everyone's Talking About Intel, But These Growth Metrics Suggest Its Rival Could Steal The Show

Chipmaker Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been grabbing the spotlight in recent weeks, following the Trump administration’s decision to acquire a stake in the company, alongside recent investments from both Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and the SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC:SFTBY).

Meanwhile, one of the company’s biggest competitors in the memory space, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) looks all set to soar, with a spike in its Growth metrics in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

The Growth score in Benzinga Rankings is assessed based on a company’s historical growth in revenue and earnings, while also considering the pace of this growth. In addition to long-term trends, the score also pays attention to the immediate performance, such as the latest quarterly earnings report.

Intel’s Growth Score Remains Stagnant

Shares of Intel have seen an uptick in their Momentum scores in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings, and now feature a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. This comes after the stock’s 96% rally since August 1, with the backing of President Donald Trump, alongside several new investments and partnerships in recent weeks.

See Also: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Intel Spent 33 Years ‘Trying To Kill Us’ But Now Calls The Chip Rival A Partner: ‘We’re Lovers, Not Fighters’

However, the Growth metric remains stagnant at 16.45, and is unlikely to budge unless the company shows a difference in its quarterly earnings performance. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its finances and other key metrics.

Micron’s Metrics Surge

Data storage and memory manufacturer Micron Technology is seeing its Growth metrics surge in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, up from 56.37 to 94.9 within the span of a week.

This comes following the company’s fourth quarter results two weeks ago, when it beat consensus estimates by a wide margin, reporting $11.32 billion in revenue, up 46% year-over-year, and a profit of $3.03 per share, which beat analyst estimates of $2.86, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock scores high across the board in Benzinga Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the company, its peers and competitors.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image Via Shutterstock