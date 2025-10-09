Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology arm of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), and NBA China have launched a landmark, multiyear partnership set to fundamentally transform fan engagement across China.

This strategic collaboration leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and proprietary cloud technology to enhance the entire spectrum of the NBA experience, from live broadcasts and interactive content to highly personalized fan journeys.

It represents a major forward step in the digitization of sports entertainment within the region. Under the terms of the agreement, Alibaba Cloud secures the designation as the Official Cloud Computing and AI Partner of NBA China.

The companies will co-develop immersive fan experiences powered by advanced AI tools and cloud infrastructure, including enhancements to live game broadcasts and interactive engagement during marquee events such as NBA All-Star, the Playoffs, and the Finals.

Announced ahead of The NBA China Games 2025, featuring the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, the collaboration was unveiled by Alibaba Group Chairman Joe Tsai and NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum.

The companies will introduce AI-driven products designed to make viewing and interaction more dynamic, enabling fans to engage with real-time game data, highlights, and digital content across platforms.

"It is an exciting time at the intersection of sports and technology," said Tsai. "AI and cloud technologies are enablers of connection, between player and fan, brand and consumer, global vision and local culture."

Tatum added that the partnership reflects the NBA's ongoing commitment to using advanced technology to deepen engagement with hundreds of millions of fans across China.

Alibaba Cloud plans to create a proprietary AI model for NBA China based on its Qwen foundational models. The system will provide Chinese NBA app users with real-time highlights, player statistics, and interactive content.

The company will also debut its Real-Time 360 Replay Solution at the China Games, offering fans AI-generated, multi-angle replays to showcase pivotal moments in spherical detail.

Additionally, fans at NBA House will be able to generate personalized NBA avatars and voice-cloned commentary clips through Alibaba's AI tools.

NBA China will also migrate its digital ecosystem, including its official website, mini-programs, and app, to Alibaba Cloud's infrastructure for improved scalability and data analytics.

Consumer AI apps Quark and Tongyi will serve as marketing partners under the agreement.

Price Action: BABA shares were trading lower by 2.60% to $176.30 premarket at last check Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock