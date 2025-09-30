Mark Zuckerberg Goes On Social Media Blitz As $799 Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses Hit Shelves At Select US Stores, Says Neural Band Feels Like 'Magic'

On Tuesday, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg touted the company's new $799 Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, calling the Neural Band wrist controller "like magic" as the product begins rolling out in select U.S. stores.

Meta shares slipped 0.14% to $733.33 in after-hours trading, following a 1.21% decline during regular market hours on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Despite the pullback, the stock remains up 22.55% year-to-date.

Smart Glasses With A Built-In Display

Announced at Connect 2025, Meta Ray-Ban Display is the company's first set of smart glasses to feature a heads-up display in the right lens.

The HUD delivers messaging, navigation, captions, translations and music playback directly into the wearer's field of view.

The glasses, developed in partnership with Ray-Ban, come in two sizes and two colors with Transitions lenses and support prescriptions from -4.00 to +4.00.

Shoppers can buy them at select Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut and Ray-Ban locations, as well as Meta's Burlingame Lab and upcoming pop-ups in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

According to Meta, Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is expected to begin offering the glasses "soon."

Customers can book an appointment for an in-store demo to purchase.

Meta says international availability will begin in 2026 in the U.K., Canada, France and Italy.

The Neural Band Controller

The glasses are paired with the Meta Neural Band, a wrist-worn device that detects finger movements using surface electromyography.

The band allows users to swipe, pinch and rotate their wrist to control apps, answer messages, and adjust features such as volume.

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg posted a video on Facebook and highlighted the band's ability to let users turn music up and down by twisting their wrist, saying the interaction feels "like magic."

The Neural Band is water-resistant and lasts up to 18 hours and will gain text-entry functionality in a later update.

How The Industry Is Responding To Meta's Ray-Ban Display

Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management called the glasses "the best bang for the buck," while Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki described Meta's lineup as a "game changer."

The rollout comes as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) develops its own smart glasses, with launches expected later this decade.

Back in June, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple, despite its relatively slow entry, could ultimately overtake Meta in the smart glasses space.

He pointed out that Apple is working on at least seven head-mounted or smart glasses projects, with some slated for release starting in 2027.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings place META's stock quality in the 90th percentile. Here's how it stacks up against Apple and other competitors.

Photo Courtesy: Harmony Video Production on Shutterstock.com

