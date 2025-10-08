Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) announced a strategic collaboration with LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd. to co-develop advanced power management and automation systems for data centers and industrial buildings.

The partnership aims to help operators improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and better manage growing energy demands.

The companies will combine Honeywell’s expertise in building automation with LS ELECTRIC’s power system technologies to deliver integrated hardware and software solutions for power distribution and load balancing.

The collaboration will also introduce AI-driven energy management tools that use predictive maintenance to detect and address potential issues before they cause disruptions.

A key focus of the alliance is the creation of a modular battery energy storage system (BESS) designed for commercial and industrial sites.

The system will integrate LS ELECTRIC’s storage technology with Honeywell’s control software to predict power needs based on utility data and weather conditions.

The companies said the solution will help create localized microgrids to improve energy stability during peak demand periods or outages.

Honeywell stated that the partnership strengthens its position as a one-stop provider for automation, energy storage, and power management systems, supporting the global data infrastructure industry.

Billal Hammoud, president and CEO of Honeywell Building Automation, said the partnership “supports our continued focus on delivering smarter, scalable solutions for the world’s most critical industries.”

JongWoo Kim, president of LS ELECTRIC Power Electric, said the alliance will deliver “differentiated solutions” that enhance energy efficiency and reliability for major data center and building operators.

Earlier this month, Honeywell announced plans to divest legacy asbestos liabilities, a move intended to streamline operations and focus on higher-growth industrial technologies.

Price Action: HON shares are trading 0.15% higher at $209.30 premarket at last check Wednesday.

