Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are trading higher premarket on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the company disclosed a new multi-launch agreement with the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS).

The deal includes three dedicated Electron missions scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand beginning in 2026.

Each mission will carry a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite using Rocket Lab’s Motorized Lightband separation system.

Also Read: Chamath Says Earth Can’t Power AI — Bezos, Arista, Rocket Lab Have A Space Solution

The deal solidifies its role as the primary launch provider for iQPS’s commercial earth-imaging satellite constellation.

This brings iQPS’s total upcoming launches with Rocket Lab to seven. The next iQPS mission is scheduled to launch in November.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, stated, “By choosing both Electron and our separation systems to deploy their satellites, iQPS takes advantage of a highly-integrated launch service that maximizes reliability and streamlines operations for faster access to space to grow their constellation.”

Notably, with increased demand, Rocket Lab has ramped up production and launch frequency to support 20 or more missions in 2025.

The company has already completed four launches for iQPS this year, including two within a four-week span between May and June.

This week, Rocket Lab announced a launch window for its next mission with Synspective, a Japanese satellite data and analytics firm.

The mission, named Owl New World, will launch from the company’s New Zealand facility during a window opening on October 14.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) and SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSE:ROKT).

Price Action: RKLB shares were trading higher by 7.27% to $65.99 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by T.Schneider via Shutterstock