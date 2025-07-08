Amazon Prime Day Vs. Walmart Deals Days Vs. Target Circle Week: Summer Sales Showdown

Major retailers are rolling out massive summer savings events this week with Amazon Prime Day, Walmart Deals and Target Circle Week leading the charge.

Here's how each sales event stacks up in 2025.

Amazon Prime Day: Looking To Set New Records

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN Prime Day 2025 will run from July 8 to July 11 in a newly expanded four-day event.

Adobe Analytics estimates that U.S. online sales across all retailers during this period will reach a record $23.8 billion, driven largely by Amazon's aggressive promotions and the event's extended duration.

Amazon alone is expected to generate over $21 billion in gross merchandise value, marking a 60% increase from last year's event.

The e-commerce giant's strategy of extending the sale and offering deeper discounts has not only boosted its own revenue but also spurred competing retailers to launch overlapping events.

"Amazon naturally has a structural advantage in scale, logistics and brand loyalty, [but] the data suggests there is meaningful opportunity for other retailers to close the gap in the U.S. market," Daniel Reid, senior insights analyst at Similarweb, told Modern Retail via email.

Walmart Deals Days: Expanding the Battle

Walmart, Inc. WMT Deals Days event runs from July 8 to July 13, directly overlaps with Prime Day and has been extended to six days this year.

Shoppers can find deals both on the retailers app and in-stores and Walmart+ members benefit from early access.

While Walmart does not release specific Deals Days sales figures, industry analysts expect the retailer to capture a significant share of the $23.8 billion in projected U.S. online sales during this promotional window, according to Forbes.

Walmart and Target Corp. TGT are expected to collectively account for roughly 40% of non-Amazon spending.

Target Circle Week: Loyalty and Back-to-School Focus

Target Circle Week, running from July 6 through July 12, is positioned to capture early back-to-school shoppers. The event offers special incentives for students and teachers, such as a one-time 20% storewide discount and reduced Circle 360 membership fees.

Despite Target's sales challenges—Q1 2025 revenues fell 2.8% to $23.85 billion—the retailer aims to use Circle Week to regain momentum and deepen loyalty engagement. Early access for Circle 360 members and daily "Deal of the Day" promotions are designed to drive traffic and conversion.

A Win-Win:

The convergence of Amazon Prime Day, Walmart Deals Days and Target Circle Week in July 2025 has created a fiercely competitive environment, with each retailer leveraging scale, loyalty programs and deep discounts to capture spending from cash-strapped consumers.

"Consumers are already looking for deals, and they will look across multiple retailers for those. If they can find those, it's a win for them and a win for the retailer," Stephanie Cegielski, vice president of research and public relations at ICSC told Modern Retail.

