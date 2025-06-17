RTX's Pratt & Whitney Deepens Wizz Air Partnership With New GTF Engine Order

Wizz Air Holding WZZZY is deepening its collaboration with RTX Corp.’s RTX Pratt & Whitney division by ordering GTF engines for 177 Airbus A321neo aircraft. The announcement, made at the Paris Air Show, boosts the airline’s total commitment to 453 GTF-powered aircraft.

The purchase is part of Wizz Air’s broader fleet expansion and sustainability strategy. It also includes a long-term service agreement under Pratt & Whitney’s EngineWise program to manage engine maintenance and reliability.

József Váradi, the airline’s CEO, said the decision supports Wizz Air’s goal of reaching a 500-jet fleet within the next decade. He cited the engine’s fuel savings, lower noise levels, and reduced emissions as critical to enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Pratt & Whitney has powered Wizz Air’s growth since 2003 and currently supports a large share of its Airbus narrow-body fleet. The new aircraft will eventually incorporate the upgraded GTF Advantage engine, offering more thrust and improved performance.

In a separate development, Pratt & Whitney announced the addition of ITP Aero to its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) network. The Madrid-based facility will service PW1500G and PW1900G engines used in the Airbus A220 and Embraer E-Jets E2 families, marking the 21st shop in the global GTF MRO network.

Eva Azoulay, CEO of ITP Aero, said the collaboration extends a longstanding partnership in GTF component production and enables faster service turnarounds for European customers.

The expansion highlights RTX’s continued investment in aviation sustainability and aftermarket services. With over 90,000 engines in operation globally, Pratt & Whitney is scaling its infrastructure to meet the growing demand for cleaner and more efficient flight technologies.

Price Action: RTX shares were trading higher by 0.61% to $147.63 premarket at last check Tuesday.

